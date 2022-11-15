Revel is going to build more EV fast charging Superhubs in the US

Revel, which specializes in building universal fast charging stations in cities and also offers Tesla rideshare and electric moped rentals, today announced that it’s going to expand its network of high-volume, public EV fast charging Superhubs. The Brooklyn-based company will site the new Level 3 charging stations in dense US urban areas.

BlackRock Alternatives is financing Revel’s expansion with $50 million in unsecured debt through its Climate Infrastructure fund. This investment follows Revel’s $126 million Series B funding round, which was announced in February and led by BlackRock.

Revel’s flagship Superhub is in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. With 25 fast chargers, it’s the largest public fast charging depot in North America. The company will open additional similar sites in major US cities in 2023.

Revel’s Superhubs will offer Level 3 charging – 100 miles in under 20 minutes – to all EV brands. Drivers only pay for charge, not for access.

The new Superhubs will feature a large number of stalls and charging speeds of at least 150 kW. Revel Superhubs are open to general consumers, Revel’s Tesla rideshare fleet, third-party rideshare operators, and light-duty delivery vehicles.

Frank Reig, CEO and cofounder of Revel, said:

BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure team has been a great partner to Revel, and today’s announcement shows just how committed they are to our shared goals. With BlackRock’s support, Revel is preparing a huge expansion of our Superhub network, giving cities across the country the infrastructure they need to go electric.

Electrek asked Revel how many Superhubs they’ll build and where, and they’re being a little tight-lipped. They won’t yet reveal which new cities they’re going to expand to, or how many, but they did say that New York City will get more Revel Superhubs.

