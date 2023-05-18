Save $1,360 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power station with two 300W solar panels at $6,175 low in New Green Deals

Are you prepping for this year’s big camping trip now that the weather is starting to warm up? Well, be sure to have Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power station packed too. Right now, you can get the expansive power station alongside two 300W solar panels for $1,360 off its normal rate. Down to an all-time low price of $6,175, the Yeti 6000X packs two grounded AC plugs, a 60W USB-C port, and much more, all without requiring a single drop of gas or oil to function. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station includes two solar panels

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station with two Ranger 300 Solar Panels for $6,174.57 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $7,535 at Amazon typically, today’s deal comes in at only the second time we’ve seen it this low. Not only does today’s deal deliver the best price to date, but also saves $1,360 in the process. In fact, this same kit still goes for full price direct from Goal Zero, for further comparison.

This portable power station really does it all. There are two included 300W solar panels which deliver a total of 600W of output from nothing more than the sun’s rays. The power station itself has a capacity of 6,071Wh and will be used to run the connected devices. The battery will keep things going when the sun goes behind clouds or at night, and the solar panels will provide electricity for use during the day. Whether you’re looking for an off-grid power solution or just something to keep on hand for backup if the lights go out, the Yeti 6000X is a solid choice. For outputs, you’ll find two grounded AC plugs with a combined supported load of 2,000W with peaks to 3,500W, alongside a pair of 60W and 18W USB-C ports and then a 2.4A USB-A port as well. On top of that, there’s various DC outputs on the Yeti 6000X including a 12V car plug so you can hook up additional devices with relative ease. Of course, no gas or oil is required here, and you can learn more about Goal Zero products in our previous coverage.

Save $180 on this 21-inch 80V Greenworks electric lawn mower at $400 (New 2023 low)

As part of this Best Buy flash sale that went live today, the retailer is now offering a well-timed discount on one of Greenworks’ more capable grass cutters. Its 21-inch 80V electric lawn mower arrives with a $399.99 sale price through the end of the week and ships free for all shoppers. Down from $580 at Best Buy, it actually sells for $600 direct from Greenworks and is now down to the best price of the year. The $180 in savings marks one of the first offers we’ve seen on this all year, but does undercut a similar model we saw earlier in the spring by $20 for some added comparison. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled so you don’t have to work too hard, it also rocks a 4-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge – plus an added turbo mode for extra power. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can kickstart your mowing routine ahead of summer with a bit of a green touch.

Also on sale right now, this 14-inch Greenworks mower provides an even more affordable solution for cutting the grass without getting gas or oil involved. Down from the usual $280 going rate, Amazon has marked down the 24V solution down to $209.99. It won’t be quite as capable as the lead deal, but undercuts its price by nearly 50% to deliver an alternative electric mowing solution.

Save $200 on Segway’s latest F series Ninebot electric scooters from $450 at Amazon

Amazon now offers the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $599.99 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is dropping down from the usual $800 going rate. With those $200 in savings attached, today’s offer clocks in at $4 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring and is now within $15 of the all-time low set just once before. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

Stepping down to the F30 form-factor, another one of Segway’s more recent electric vehicles is also on sale. This model also comes powered by a 300W motor, but is backed by a longer 18.6-mile range. It can handle the same 15.5 MPH top speeds as above, and can climb steep hills much like the model above. This one sits at $449.99 on Amazon right now, delivering not only a more affordable alternative to the F40 model above, but clocking in at $200 off the usual $650 going rate. It’s $130 under our previous mention, too.

