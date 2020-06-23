Tesla Roadster concept video shows 1.1-sec, 0-60 mph acceleration with SpaceX thruster

What does a 1.1-sec, 0-60 mph acceleration even look like? A graphic artist tried to visualize what a Tesla Roadster with SpaceX thruster looks like when accelerating in 1.1 seconds.

When first unveiling the vehicle, Tesla claimed a list of insanely impressive specs for the new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620 miles of range, and more.

However, the CEO quickly added that the insane specs announced in 2017 for the new electric hypercars are only “the base specs.”

Musk later explained that Tesla plans to offer a “SpaceX package” with cold air thrusters around the vehicle to boost performance.

While it almost sounded like a joke at first, the CEO made it clear that they absolutely plan to bring the feature to production.

Most recently, Musk said that it will be “like full-on James Bond” and that a thruster is going to be hidden behind the license plate.

At this point, it’s still not clear how much faster than 1.9 seconds to 60 mph the new Tesla Roadster can get with the SpaceX package, but some have suggested that it could accelerate to 60 mph as fast as 1.1 seconds.

CGI artist Slave Popovsky created an impressive render to show what it should look like:

This is how fast 1.1 seconds 0 – 60mph take off should look like with Space X package thrusters on the Tesla Roadster. Computer worked out physics and then visualised in a render animation. Not sure how much gas but threw the effect in anyway. Enjoy @elonmusk #tesla #spacex pic.twitter.com/VzMukQPT2E — ıʞsʌodoԀ ǝʌɐlS (@Pslavi) June 23, 2020

Recently, Musk indicated that Tesla’s new Roadster program has been delayed as the automaker is prioritizing the Cybertruck.

He hinted that we probably won’t see the new Tesla electric hypercar until 2022.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, it’s not perfect, but it looks pretty good. I thought it was worth sharing.

You can see the car almost jumping up in the front, but I think it would jump even more in real life unless Tesla implements some thrusters pointing up too in order to create some downforce.

It’s also kind of funny to render this on public roads.

I think (and hope) that the SpaceX package will only be usable on closed tracks and not public roads.

Even if they are cold air thrusters and not an actual combustion system, it will still output a lot of force and noise. I think your neighbors wouldn’t like you much if you use this feature around them.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

