Cupra’s UrbanRebel hatchback concept officially dubbed ‘Raval,’ arrives in 2025

During this year’s Automobile Barcelona, Spanish automaker SEAT Cupra further demonstrated its dedication to delivering an all-electric lineup while supporting its native country with new vehicle production. The company shared that its long-teased UrbanRebel concept has its official name – the Cupra Raval.

SEAT Cupra, S.A.U., better known as Cupra, is a high-performance brand founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of Spanish automaker SEAT. The latter has existed as wholly owned by Volkswagen Group since the mid-’80s.

In a short time, Cupra has grown into a unique brand with its own models with recent vows to go all-electric. Cupra recently promised three new EV models by 2025, including a hatchback concept called the UrbanRebel.

Following its best first quarter in its limited history, Cupra is sharing new details of its continued expansion, announcing that the UrbanRebel is finally coming to production, and will be named after a popular neighborhood in Barcelona.

Introducing the Cupra Raval.

Credit: SEAT Cupra





Cupra Raval

SEAT and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths introduced the Raval to a crowd on day one of the auto show in Barcelona, explaining the hatchback represents the VW subsidiary’s next exciting chapter in EVs:

The Raval is one of the most surprising parts of Barcelona. And today, we are proud that the brand’s future urban electric car will have its name and represent its spirit. Just as we did with the CUPRA Born, we now want to express the essence of the Raval and continue to inspire the world from Barcelona. The CUPRA Raval is not just another car. It is an invitation to a new generation, which expects something better. An urban, rebellious and 100% electric car, with its own character and linked to ‘Gen Z.’ Something that’s more emotional.

Cupra hopes that with the addition of another electric model and one that will be built entirely in Spain, it can help support the neighborhoods its vehicles are inspired by. The upcoming Raval will be produced at SEAT S.A.’s headquarters in Martorell – part of a $3.2 billion overhaul of the plant to support the production of electric vehicles based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Small platform.

As we previously reported, SEAT is leading the small BEV production segment several of Volkswagen Group’s sub-brands, including the upcoming ID.2.

The Cupra Raval now joins the Tavascan SUV on the EV production schedule expected to begin in 2025. During the show, Cupra also introduced a new concept called the DarkRebel as a digital show car, representing the “ultimate interpretation of CUPRA’s design for the future.” See more below.