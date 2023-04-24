Razor’s electric dirt bike delivers fun without gas or oil at 12-month low of $450 in New Green Deals

Are you a dirt bike fan? Are you also someone trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels? Well, Razor’s MX650 electric dirt bike still lets you hit the trail without having to burn gas or oil. Using a 650W electric motor, you’ll find the ability to go up to 17 MPH here and be able to ride for as long as 40 minutes before heading inside to charge again. Plus, it’s on sale for the best price in over a year at $450, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we've found today and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Rip around the track on Razor’s electric dirt bike

Amazon is offering the Razor MX650 Electric Dirt Bike for $449.99 shipped. This electric dirt bike has gone for $500 over the past month or so. Today’s deal actually comes in at the best price in well over a year, and delivers an additional $50 savings against the previous 12-month low. This compact electric dirt bike features a 650W motor that uses no gas or oil to function. The battery will last for up to 40 minutes of riding before it’s time to head back home and plug it in.

On Razor’s electric dirt bike, you’ll find a 16-inch wheel up front and a 14-inch wheel in the back, which gives an authentic dirt bike frame geometry. On top of that, you’ll be able to ride at up to 17 MPH, which is plenty of speed for ripping down trails and having a good time outside. There’s a 220 pound weight limit and you’ll need to charge the battery at least once a month, so do keep that in mind. But, if you’re looking for a fun way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine this spring and summer, Razor’s electric dirt bike is a great way to do just that.

Sun Joe’s SPX3001 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer includes hose spool at $129 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX3001 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Hose Reel for $129 shipped. Normally going for $167, this 23% discount or solid $38 price drop marks a return to the 2023 low price we’ve seen so far. This deal also comes within $8 of the all-time low we’ve seen over the past year. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this pressure washer can output a maximum of 2,030PSI and up to 1.76 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The onboard reel will help keep the included 20-foot high-pressure hose organized while the washer is in storage. The pressure washer also uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. As previously mentioned, you’ll have 20 feet of high-pressure hose and a 35-foot power cord which will allow you to clean those hard-to-reach areas.

Get ready for camping season with these portable solar panels

ALLPOWERS’ official Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its 200W Portable Solar Panels for $499.99 shipped. Normally $570 at Amazon, this $70 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is the first time that we’ve seen it at this price since June of last year. Designed to mount to the top of your RV, trailer, or shed, these two solar panels are perfect for providing off-grid electricity. Each one can output with MC-4 to Anderson or MC-4 to DC which allows you to plug them into a charge controller and run batteries or other AC devices.

These two 200W solar panels are IP66 waterproof which means that they can be mounted in the elements without you worrying that they’ll get damaged. Since the panels are portable, they can also be deployed directly on the ground when camping and plugged straight into portable power stations to recharge them with nothing but the sun’s rays. This makes today’s deal ideal for those who go camping as it’s perfect for staying off-grid longer than a few days while still enjoying some creature comforts like charging your phone, using some small household appliances, and more.

