Podcast: more Tesla price cuts, TSLA earnings, and a ton of new EV unveilings

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss new Tesla price cuts, TSLA earnings, and a ton of new electric vehicle unveilings.
- Tesla slashes price again, with brand-new cars now starting under $40,000
- Tesla increases Model S/X prices, but adds 3 years of free Supercharging
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2023 results: meets expectations, impresses with gross margin
- Tesla says price drops are long-term thinking, but it’s really about demand
- Tesla reports massive increase in energy storage deployment, thanks to Megafactory
- Tesla gives update on its game-changing 4680 battery cell
- Tesla gives Cybertruck update, shares new pictures of production, and more
- Elon Musk announces timing for Tesla Cybertruck delivery event
- Elon Musk says (again) Tesla might achieve ‘full autonomy’ this year, but what does it even mean?
- Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true
- Tesla launches new Model 3 with almost 400 miles of range, but it’s just for businesses
- Tesla finally brings its trip planner to its mobile app
- Rivian (RIVN) follows Tesla in opening its EV charging network to other brands
- Polestar unveils Polestar 4, a $60K ‘SUV Coupé’ with no rear window
- Why you should check out the new 435-mile range Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan
- BMW unveils its fastest, most powerful electric vehicle yet in the i7 M70 sedan
- Mercedes-Maybach unveils first all-electric model in the EQS 680 SUV, complete with its own fridge
- Toyota reveals new fully electric bZ models, including a sport crossover and family SUV
- CATL announces ultra energy-dense battery that will soon power electric passenger planes
