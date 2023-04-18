Tesla launches new Model 3 with almost 400 miles of range, but it’s just for businesses

Tesla announced that it is making a new version of the Model 3 with the Long Range battery pack and a single RWD motor, but it’s only available to businesses in the UK.

Currently, Tesla only sells three versions of the Model 3:

Standard Range RWD

Long Range AWD

Performance AWD

But now the automaker announced that it is a making a new version just for businesses.

Karen Bowen, senior key account manager at Tesla, announced on LinkedIn this week:

To accelerate the electrification of Europe’s B2B fleet, we are introducing a new Model 3 variant that caters to the needs of our commercial customers. Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive combines a segment-leading range of 394 miles (WLTP) with highest charging convenience, at an entry-level price point from £46,990.

That’s a Model 3 with a Long Range battery pack, but it only has a single rear-wheel-drive motor instead of two motors like the current Model 3 Long Range.

At £46,990 (~$58,500 USD), it’s £4,000 more expensive than the base Standard Range and £4,000 cheaper than the regular Long Range AWD.

It’s going to be Tesla’s longest-range Model 3 yet with 394 miles of WLTP range.

However, it’s only available through Tesla’s business-to-business division.

Bowen commented:

“This vehicle is available to order through our B2B channels with deliveries set to commence in June.”

And it only appears to be available in the UK for now.

It might be because there are strong incentives for electric vehicles to be purchased through businesses in the UK, including the company car tax being capped at 2% rather than the regular 20% to 37%, depending on the vehicle.

Businesses can claim a 100% year-one deduction for the cost of the vehicle, among several other incentives.

These incentives have led to many people buying electric vehicles through businesses in the UK. It’s not clear if Tesla plans to offer the new model variant in other markets or through other channels than its business fleet division.