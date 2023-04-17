BMW unveils its fastest, most powerful electric vehicle yet in the i7 M70 sedan

BMW’s i7 electric sedan is getting a performance upgrade from the masterminds at BMW M. The up- to-660-horsepower BMW i7 M70 xDrive is setting new internal records as its fastest, most powerful EV model yet.

Last April, the German luxury automaker released its first fully electric 7 series, the i7, with over 300 miles range and top-of-the-line luxury features, including an impressive 31-inch “theatre screen,” massaging seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

After rolling out in Europe and China, BMW’s electric sedan landed at US dealerships in the fourth quarter last year.

After delivering nearly 65,000 fully electric vehicles in the first three months of 2023, the BMW Group (including MINI) doubled EV sales (+112.4%) again while many EV makers have struggled.

The i7 has been a hot seller in China and is expected to be a “main growth driver” alongside its other premium models.

Although BMW’s CEO has confirmed there will be lower-priced electric models in the automaker’s lineup, the i70 M70 performance EV will not be one of them, being the automaker’s most powerful electric vehicle with up to 660 hp.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive (Source: BMW)

BMW releases its fastest fully electric vehicle yet

It’s official. The BMW i7 is getting an M performance upgrade. The i7 M70 xDrive will be the third and most powerful EV from BMW M.

With a dual electric motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) system delivering up to 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque and 660 horsepower, the BMW i7 M70 is the fastest, most powerful EV ever produced.

The big-body BMW can pick up quickly, with 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100km/h) capabilities in as little as 3.7 seconds when M launch mode or M sport boost function is enabled.

M sport mode enables performance-specific graphics and BMW Iconic Sounds Electric, an “M Performance specific note.” Sport mode further intensifies the experience with additional sounds.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive (Source: BMW)

Powered by two e-motors and the automaker’s fifth-generation eDrive technology, the BMW i7 M70 is a force. The rear axle motor, in particular, has a power density rating of 2.41 kW/kg, making it the most dynamic electric motor in BMW’s portfolio.

With 101.7 kWh of usable energy from the battery, the i7 M70 electric sedan has long-range capabilities of between 303 to 348 WLTP miles (488 to 560 km).

The performance i7 comes with a max range mode, increasing range by roughly 15% to 25%. However, the EVs top speed is limited to 56 mph (90km/h), and climate control will be deactivated.

For the first time, the BMW i7 M70 will come with a unique illuminated kidney iconic glow around the grille. The EV will also include M-specific design features along the flanks, at the rear, and in the interior.

The i7 M70 will be among the brand’s first models to include the updated BMW operating system 8.5 offering a newly designed home screen and quick select functions.

For BMW performance fans, the automaker has confirmed it will include a fully electric performance series 5 sedan. The i5 is set to launch in October, followed by the M performance version.