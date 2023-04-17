Why you should check out the new 435-mile range Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan

Volkswagen finally released its new global ID.7 flagship electric sedan on Monday. The VW ID.7 is the largest in the automaker’s fully electric ID lineup and is built for long-distance journeys with up to 435 miles (700 km) WLTP range.

Finally, another electric sedan. The VW ID.7 will be the sixth fully electric vehicle to join the German automaker’s zero-emission lineup alongside the ID.3, ID.4 SUV, ID.5, ID.Buzz, and ID.6 sold in China.

Volkswagen has been touting its new electric sedan as significantly more powerful and efficient than any other MEB-based model released so far.

At CES in January, we got our first glimpse of what the new ID.7 would look like, wrapped in a unique camouflage to create an electroluminescent lighting effect.

According to Volkswagen, its “electric limousine” is its first flagship all-electric model. The ID.7 is built for long-distance travel with long-range capabilities and premium technology.

VW says the launch of the new ID.7 electric sedan will put it on a path to hitting its goal of an 80% electric vehicle delivery share by 2030.

Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan (Source: Volkswagen Group of America)

VW unveils the ID.7 electric sedan

VW held a world premiere Monday to simultaneously launch the flagship ID.7 electric sedan in key auto markets, including North America, Europe, and China.

The new MEB-based ID.7 electric sedan is designed for long road trips, with initial forecasts indicating up to roughly 435 miles (700 km) WLTP range for its Pro trim. Although the EPA range will be lower, it will still likely be in the mid to high 300 miles range.

VW achieved a higher range with its new high-efficiency drivetrain, which was developed in-house, and a low drag coefficient. The system comprises a 282-hp (210-kW) PSM permanent magnet synchronous motor, a two-stage, one-speed gearbox, and power and control electronics.

The ID.7 will launch in two versions, the Pro and Pro S. The ID.7 Pro is equipped with a 77 kWh battery (gross: 82 kWh) with DC fast charging abilities of up to 170 kW.

Meanwhile, the ID.7 Pro S will be introduced at a later date in Europe with an 86 kWh battery (gross: 91 kWh) and up to 200 kW DC fast charging capabilities.

A low drag coefficient of around 0.23 adds to the vehicle’s long-range capabilities with minimal wind resistance.

Volkswagen ID.7 (Source: Volkswagen Group of America)

Volkswagen ID.7 design and features

On the outside, the ID.7 features an aerodynamic fastback design with flowing lines that enhance the curves. VW’s new electric sedan is 195.3 inches long, 60 inches tall, and 73.3 inches wide, with a wheelbase of 116.8 inches, providing plenty of space.

The front is defined by the signature of a sculpted hood, full-length light strip, and LED matrix headlights that still incorporate elements of a typical VW sedan.

Volkswagen ID.7 exterior (Source: Volkswagen Group of America)

With a large, spacious interior, Volkswagen made the most of it with impressive new tech and features, including:

A new 15-inch infotainment system

Augmented reality head-up display

Premium seats with climate control and massage features

Illuminated touch sliders to adjust temp and audio levels

IDA voice assistant

Interactive smart air vents

Panoramic sunroof with smart glass

The ID.7 electric sedan features a “new generation” of the VW cockpit with its all-new augmented reality head-up display standard for the first time.

With up to 14 electrical adjustments, drivers can adjust heated or cooling seats. In addition, the seats have ten air cushions designed to provide a pneumatic pressure point massage with two large seat cushions. The ergoComfort and ergoPremium seats are designed to activate the pelvis and spine for a healthier back.

Volkswagen ID.7 interior (Source: VW)

Interactive smart air vents are electronically controlled vertically and horizontally to quickly distribute air throughout the large interior.

VW says its new ID.7 will be built in Germany beginning in the second half of the year. It’s scheduled to be available in Europe this fall, with the start of presales beginning over the summer. The North American launch is expected in 2024.

Electrek’s Take

The Volkswagen ID.7 is a prime example of how far electric vehicles have come with over 400 miles (WLTP) range. That said, more range is not always necessary as it generally requires a bigger battery and, therefore, more materials.

The ID.7 doesn’t have the most impressive exterior design, but it’s still a powerful electric sedan that serves an important market. For those looking for that extra range on long road trips, the ID.7 is a perfect way to travel in style.

As far as design, I like the front and believe it’s an upgrade over many models out there, but the rear could use some tweaking. Either way, the ID.7 creates the ideal “mobile living space” for those looking for just that.