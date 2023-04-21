Audi A8 EV will be the brand’s most powerful model with leading range and digital interior

Audi is set to release its next-gen A8 model next year, which will reportedly be the brand’s most powerful EV and vehicle overall. The Audi A8 EV will be key in the luxury brand’s transition to an all-electric future, with unparalleled range and a keen focus on performance.

What to expect from the Audi A8 EV

According to Autocar, the A8 EV will use the largest version of the PPE platform codeveloped by Porsche and Audi.

Audi’s new Q6 e-tron will be the first to debut the new architecture designed for a wide range of high-performance EVs. The PPE platform features ultrafast 800V charging capabilities with maximum charging speeds of 270 kW (5% to 80% in less than 25 minutes) and will also power the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

In addition, the platform has variable ground clearance, wheelbase, and axle track, allowing it to serve as the base for Audi’s largest sedan.

The report claims the A8 EV will be based on Audi’s Grandsphere concept (pictured below), released in 2021. Although many concepts never make it to production, the company made it clear that “the technologies and design features assembled in it will turn up again within a few years in future Audi series.”

Audi grandsphere concept (Source: Audi)

Well, that time may be coming soon. At the time, Audi said it would be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack capable of delivering 750 kilometers (466 miles) of range.

Although the actual range is likely to be slightly less, the A8 “should still offer one of the longest ranges of any EV on sale,” according to the report.

The concept featured two electric motors, one in the front and the other in the rear, for a combined output of 710 hp and 708 lb-ft of torque.

With the 637 hp Audi RS e-tron GT being the most powerful vehicle the brand has produced thus far, the A8 EV is expected to take the cake.

In addition, the concept was designed around autonomy, with a futuristic interior featuring a retractable steering wheel and pedals. Although the A8 EV will likely cut a number of its luxurious features, Audi user experience boss, Sid Odedra, explained to Autocar that with the new minimalist interior, “we’re giving you more. With less, we’re going to give you more of a digital experience with less physical architecture.”

The Audi A8 EV is set to compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW i7 and is expected to go on sale next year.