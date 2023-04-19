Quick Charge Podcast: April 19, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2023 results: meets expectations, impresses with gross margin
- Elon Musk announces timing for Tesla Cybertruck delivery event
- Tesla gives Cybertruck update, shares new pictures of production, and more
- Tesla slashes price again, with brand-new cars now starting under $40,000
- Tesla says price drops are long-term thinking, but it’s really about demand
- Tesla reports massive increase in energy storage deployment, thanks to Megafactory
- Tesla hires new top lawyer to lead its scary ‘hardcore litigation’ team
- US Treasury: Rivian, Nissan LEAF, others lose full $7,500 EV tax credit, Tesla base Model 3 cut in half [Update]
- Now’s your chance to buy a Lightyear 0 prototype as the start-up auctions off all its assets
- Rivian (RIVN) follows Tesla in opening its EV charging network to other brands
- The AIM EV Sport 01 from former Nissan GT-R design chief is the coolest Japanese EV yet
- Maserati introduces its first fully electric SUV in the 500hp Grecale Folgore
- Volkswagen reveals ID.Next electric sedan in a bid to win back market share in China
