Maserati introduces its first fully electric SUV in the 500hp Grecale Folgore

A new fully electric SUV is due out from the Italian luxury performance brand marking Maserati’s second EV. The Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV was introduced to the world Tuesday at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show.

Maserati, under parent company Stellantis, is transitioning its lineup to include an electric version of every model by 2025.

As part of Stellantis’s “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038, the entire Maserati range of vehicles will be fully electric. As of right now, all the performance luxury brand’s new models are being made 100% in Italy and are adopting electric powertrains.

The brand’s first electric vehicle, as part of its Forlgore strategy, the new Granturismo, utilizes a platform derived from Formula E alongside a “T-bone” layout removing all battery cells from under the passengers.

According to Maserati, the unique battery layout enhances weight distribution while maintaining a low center of gravity (sitting at just 1.353 mm high) to optimize performance and efficiency.

The GranTurismo’s 800V battery system powers three 300 kW electric motors – one in the front and two in the rear – delivering up to 750 horsepower and 1,350 Nm of torque.

Designed for “grand touring,” the electric performance car features up to 279 miles range (450 km) and fast charge capabilities that can add 62 miles (100 km) in roughly five minutes.

Maserati doesn’t leave its racing roots behind with the Granturismo Folgore’s ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds.

At the Shangai Auto Show, Maserati introduced its second fully electric vehicle and first electric SUV, the Grecale Folgore, to the world.

Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV next to GranTurismo EV (Source: Maserati)

Maserati shows off its first electric Grecale Folgore SUV

Maserati displayed the electric SUV alongside the new Granturismo coupe for the first time to the Asian market.

The mid-size electric SUV will be equipped with a 105 kWh battery capacity unlocking 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque and over 500 horsepower.

Maserati also says the Grecale will be “on top of its segment” when it comes to highway autonomy, with few other details to back up the claim.

The luxury brands CEO, David Grasso, is excited about the company’s electric future, saying:

It’s a defining moment for the Maserati brand. Today, we’re in China at the Shanghai Auto Show; we’re in Italy for the cosmopolitan Milano Design Week event; we’re all over the world celebrating the future: it’s a new beginning for the brand. We’re celebrating Folgore, the electrification plan that has become a reality and is ready to pave the way in this revolutionary era. I’m very excited to be here in Shanghai, which is not only an international exhibition but also a global platform for innovation and the ideal place to unveil the first electric models in the history of Maserati.

On the inside, the Grecale inherits Maserati’s traditional luxury style with ad-hoc seat material. In addition, the interior features Econyl, a material produced out of recycled fishing nets recovered from the ocean and laser cut to “breathe new life” into Maserati’s first electric SUV.

The special copper color, Rame Folgor, highlights the SUV’s electric power and the “audacious nature” of the brand.

More information on Maserati’s first all-electric SUV is expected as we approach its launch. The Grecale will be the first of six fully electric vehicles introduced by 2025.