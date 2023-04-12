Save $500 on the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike with 70-mile range at $1,899 low in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a greener way to get around this spring? Well, the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike is a great way to do just that. Able to be completely powered by solar panels at home for a fully green experience, you’ll also ditch gas and oil here. Plus, the updated battery allows for over 70 miles of riding on a single charge as well, which is enough to let you get to and from work without having to plug back in. Today, we’re tracking this e-bike down to $1,899, which saves $500 from its normal going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike goes over 70 miles per charge

Juiced Bikes is currently offering its RipCurrent S E-Bike on sale for $1,899 shipped. Down $500 from its normal rate of $2,399, today’s deal comes in at 21% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this discount is $200 below the previous sale that we tracked mid-March during Juiced’s previous best sale of the year yet. This e-bike was upgraded about a year ago to have some improved specs and performance. Featuring a new G2 52V 19.2Ah battery, you’ll find that the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike packs a 1,000W motor which can propel it up to 28 MPH with relative ease. On top of that, the new battery allows for over 70 miles of range which lets you to get to or from work without having to plug in mid-day.

Opting for the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike instead of traditional transportation this spring is a great way to help cut down on your carbon footprint. It doesn’t require trips to the gas station to fill up and if you have off-grid power at home, like solar panels, then the e-bike can even be charged completely green as well. That’s a pretty big benefit for those trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Not only that, but with the pedal assist functionality, you can get some exercise on the way to work but ensure you don’t arrive wore out from a hard ride as the bike can do a majority of the heavy lifting on hills and the like as well. Learn more about the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike in our previous coverage.

Amazon 1-day Greenworks sale knocks 41% off electric mowers, trimmers, more from $32.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 41% off a range of popular Greenworks electric yard tools. Free shipping is available across the board and the deals start from $32.50. Whether you’re looking to refresh your lawn mower with one the brand’s electric models that will last for years to come or a power washer to keep the yard, car, and siding clean as we move into the summer, there are plenty of major deals worth looking at here. There is even a series of gear to ready your garden including leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, and dethatchers all waiting in today’s sale. Head below for a closer look.

Spring savings offer best prices of the year on Segway Ninebot electric scooters from $400

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $469.99 shipped just in time for spring. Normally fetching $600, we’ve seen this sell for $700 or more over the past few months with today’s offer landing at a new Amazon low. It’s $30 under the previous discount from February while also undercutting the Black Friday price by that same amount. Centered around a 350W motor, this Segway scooter will have you hitting the streets at up to 18.6 MPH with all of the expected electric vehicle perks. You’ll notably find a 25-mile range that pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires for a smooth ride to go alongside other inclusions of a built-in LED headlight and folding design. All of that makes it a notable way to cruise around town this summer and into the cooler weather arriving this fall.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot ES2 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this more affordable offering is now even less expensive thanks to the drop down to $399.99. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $20 of the all-time low. This model delivers 15.5 MPH top speeds with a complementing 15.5-mile range. So while this isn’t as well-equipped to handle commuting too and from the office like the MAX version above, it’ll still deliver spring joy rides and the like for $70 less.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil falls to all-time low of $85

Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199