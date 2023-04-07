Ram wants to build its 1500 REV electric truck in the US, Illinois says why not here?

Ram Trucks is preparing to launch its first electric pickup, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, with a massive battery providing up to 500 miles range. After Ram owner Stellantis said it plans to build the electric truck in the US, new reports suggest Illinois, home of the recently idled Jeep assembly factory, is pushing to bring production back to the facility and join the future of the industry.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has promised for a long time that Ram’s first electric truck will “outperform all competitors” in key areas such as range, towing, payload, and charge time.

After introducing the Ram 1500 REV production model during the super bowl, Ram finally released the specs behind its electric truck set to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning and upcoming Chevy Silverado EV, which will go on sale in the US later this year.

Ram says its electric truck will have two battery options. The larger, mega 229 kWh battery pack provides a targetted range of 500 miles with up to 14,000 lbs towing and 2,700 lbs payload.

In comparison, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, with the highest 131 kWh battery, has an EPA estimated range of 320 miles with 10,000 lbs tow capacity and 2,000 lb max payload.

The smaller 268 kWh battery pack option has a targeted range of up to 350 miles. Rams EV pickup will come with dual 250 kW electric drive motors producing 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque for a targetted 0 to 60 mph of 4.4 seconds.

2025 Ram 1500 REV (Source: Ram)

In addition, the Ram 1500 REV will come with mobile power features such as vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-grid, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) bi-directional charging.

During the official release at the New York Auto show this week, Tavares told journalists that Ram will build its first electric pickup in the US as reported by the Detroit Free Press, claiming “pickups are core the the US lifestyle” and adding “we wil bring technology better than everything we know about the competition.”

Illinois pushes for Ram electric truck production in the state

After reports suggested Ram was looking to manufacture its electric truck in the US, speculation immediately turned to the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

However, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, another plant is in the running. Multiple sources with first hand knowledge tell the Chicago-based newspaper that Illinois is pushing Stellantis to build the Ram 1500 REV in the automakers recently idled Belvidere plant where the Jeep Cherokee was built.

The state is said to have approved a major new incentive package earlier this year to lure EV manufacturers and related suppliers, including a $400 million deal closing fund.

According to sources, Boone County, where the Belvidere facility is located, has expressed willingness to consider property tax rebates for the area.

Stellantis has yet to announce where the new Ram factory will be or what it will look like, but one thing is for sure – the Ram 1500 REV electric truck will be built in the US.