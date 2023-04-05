2024 Hyundai Kona Electric debuts in North America with more range and style

The new 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric debuted Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show. According to Hyundai’s estimates, the small electric SUV will feature up to 260 miles of range with advanced safety and convenience features.

Hyundai first unveiled the Kona electric model in 2018, and it quickly caught on with the public and media.

When it arrived in North America, it featured a best-in-class (258 miles) range at an attractive price of under $40,000. However, with new EVs entering the market since, like the Chevy Bolt EUV with 247 miles of range and the Tesla Model Y with over 300 miles of range, the small SUV lost ground.

Despite a 2022 refresh including a new front fascia and a more minimalist, aerodynamic grille designed to jump-start sales again, Hyundai took it a step further this year, leaning into a new “EV-led” design for the 2024 model year.

Breaking away from conventional ICE to EV development, Hyundai led with an EV-first approach, resulting in a boldly rugged exterior design.

Hyundai enhanced the aerodynamics further with a 0.27 drag coefficient from a newly designed sleek nose and tailgate.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric (Source: Hyundai)

To add to the electric-first design, the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric includes a seamless horizon lamp highlighting the front end with added pixel graphics.

On the inside, Hyundai boasts a larger “living space,” including a floating C-pad with dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens. The front seats are 30% slimmer to maximize rear passenger legroom.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric (Source: Hyundai)

After releasing details for Europe and other global markets in March, we are finally learning what we can expect in the US and Canada.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric specs and features

Hyundai released the 2024 Kona Electric specs for North America at the NY International Auto Show with an estimated range of up to 260 miles.

The Kona EV comes in two versions. The standard version has a 48.6 kWh battery with 133 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque. (The range is not yet confirmed.) The longer 260-mile range model uses a 64.8 kWh battery with 201 hp and 188 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric (Source: Hyundai)

According to Hyundai’s tests, with 400V fast charge capability, the electric SUV can be recharged from 10% to 80% in around 43 minutes.

In addition, the Hyundai’s small electric SUV comes loaded with active grille shutters, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, i-PEDAL driving mode, and Smart Regenerative System that can adjust regeneration based on real-time traffic conditions.

José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America said:

The new Kona Electric represents the next step forward in eco-friendly mobility solutions, a key model in Hyundai’s rapid transition to clean mobility and progress for humanity.

According to Hyundai, the Kona Electric will be available at US dealerships later this fall for delivery next year.

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I’m a huge fan of the upgraded design. The EV-led style gives it a more modern, aerodynamic look for the new age of electric vehicles.

My only complaint is that Hyundai still hasn’t changed the placement of the charger port door – right on the front. Other than that, well done with the redesign, Hyundai.