2024 Hyundai Kona electric unveiled with more range, features, and attitude

Hyundai released the all-new 2024 Kona electric Monday, one of the cheaper models of its class with impressive range, fun new features, and a sleek unmistakable “EV-derived” design.

When Hyundai released the Kona electric in 2018, it quickly became a hit among automotive journalists and consumers alike.

The best-in-class EV featured 258 miles range at an attractive sub $40k price. However, the Kona electric has faced stiff competition since its debut with EVs such as the Chevy Bolt (259-mile range) and the Tesla Model Y (over 300 miles range) hitting the market.

Although the subcompact SUV was redesigned in 2021 for the 2022 model year, it still resembled a conventional ICE vehicle appearance that was fitted for an electric vehicle.

For the second-generation Kona EV, Hyundai is breaking the mold. Instead of an ICE-to-EV development process, the automaker implemented an EV-first design, resulting in a bold, futuristic design like the high-flying IONIQ 5.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric

Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps highlight the smooth aerodynamic front and back end. Sculpted wheel arch cladding reinforces the Kona’s bold design by incorporating the headlamps and taillamps.

On the inside, the EV-led platform provides a versatile space for drivers and passengers with a floating C-Pad and sporty layout.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric specs and features

The second-generation 2024 Kona features over 300 WLTP mile range (490 km) with the long-range 65.4 kWh battery option.

With two battery options, customers can choose from the longer range 65.4 kWh, or the standard range 48.4 kWh battery with 213 WLTP mile range (342 km).

WLTP range Battery

(kWh) Power

(kW) Torque

(Nm) 2024 Hyundai Kona electric Long Range 304 65.4 160 255 2024 Hyundai Kona electric Standard Range 213 48.4 114.6 255 2024 Hyundai Kona EV specs

Hyundai expects the all-new 2024 Kona EV to be a key piece as it executes its EV strategy. The South Korean automaker’s CEO Jaehon Chang said the “Kona electric will play an integral role alongside our IONIQ models,” adding:

At Hyundai, we don’t see the EV revolution as just the latest trend. We believe it is a pivot point for not only the industry but also for society. Through the implementation of eco-friendly mobility solutions like our EVs, we hope to speed the transition to clean mobility and make progress for humanity.

Other upgrades for the Kona electric refresh include dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, full OTA updates, a Digital Key 2 Touch, SmartSense ADAS, and a connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC).

The new Kona EV model smartly adds Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) along with other EV-specific features like frunk storage, a smart regenerative system, electronic-Active Sound Design, and more.

Hyundai’s 2024 Kona electric is part of the automaker’s goal to bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.