Hyundai gives us a closer look at the ‘EV-led’ 2024 Kona electric design [Video]

Hyundai is promising a daring glimpse into the future of the urban SUV with its brand-new 2024 Kona electric model arriving this summer. The all-new Hyundai Kona electric has several new features including a bold, more dynamic “EV-derived” design.

See a closer look at the 2024 Kona electric design in the video below from Hyundai.

2024 Hyundai Kona electric design sneak peek

The first Kona model was launched in 2017 to reflect the adventurous and progressive spirit of the South Korean automaker.

Hyundai launched the Kona electric a year later with up to 292 miles range in 2018 as part of Hyundai’s new generation of EVs. Since its debut, the Kona EV has offered one of the best all-electric driving ranges in its segment at a reasonable price.

Although the electric lifestyle-focused SUV was redesigned in 2021 to include a more sporty and aerodynamic look with a new front fascia, it still felt like a gas-powered vehicle.

Hyundai fixed this with a complete “EV-derived, futuristic” overhaul for the 2024 model year. After receiving praise for its bold IONIQ 5 design, Hyundai brought the innovation and commitment to sustainable mobility to its Kona lineup.

The all-new 2024 Kona EV implements an EV-first approach with a more dynamic, eye-catching style and driver-focused interior.

Its smooth aerodynamic front and back ends are highlighted by pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps. Sculpted wheel arch cladding that incorporates the headlamps and taillamps reinforces the Kona’s bold design.

On the inside, the EV-derived architecture features a sporty layout with floating C-Pad providing a versatile space for drivers and passengers with 12.3-inch dual-wide displays and floating module.

The new Kona is slightly larger in length at around 4.25 m, 150 mm longer than the 2023 model. Check out Hyundai’s latest video below for a closer look at the 2024 Kona electric design.

Upscaled with KONA’s very own design identity,

Still #KONA

Inspired by diverse lifestyles and the positive energy within,

KONA is a true lifestyle supporter

delivering vibrant spirit to customers of all ages and generation.#Hyundai #TheAllNewKonaElectric #KonaDesign #EV pic.twitter.com/fkO3zaomLk — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) February 28, 2023 2024 Hyundai Kona electric design (source: Hyundai)

The video gives us a good look at the seamless pixelated lamps featured on the front grille and back end.

You can also see how Hyundai incorporates a more aerodynamic design with sleek curves. Hyundai displays a spacious “living space” interior with ample storage in the back.