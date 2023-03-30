GMC and EarthCruiser team up to develop a Hummer EV overlander concept

GMC’s Hummer EV pickup can do many fun things, like crabwalk, lift 6″ with Adaptive Air Ride Suspension, and go 0 to 60 mph in about 3 seconds. Yet GMC and EarthCruiser are teaming up to develop a Hummer EV overlander concept vehicle, allowing adventurers to explore even further with an overlanding upfit solution.

Produced under GM’s marque, GMC officially unveiled its electric super truck Hummer EV in October 2021, with the news spreading like wildfire.

By March 2022, GMC revealed Hummer EV reservations exceeded expectations, with over 65,000 in total and 95% converting to actual orders. In fact, GMC Hummer EV pickup models were selling for over $250,000 at dealer auctions last April as demand for electric pickups skyrocketed.

Based on GM’s Ultium platform, the electric pickup features up to 1,000 hp, 11,500 lb-ft of available torque, and 350+ miles range. GMC’s Hummer EV is designed for off-roading with a dynamic Adaptive Air suspension system that automatically raises the ride height, 35″ tires, full underbody armor, 4-wheel steer, and more (you can see our full review here).

GMC is teaming up with EarthCruiser, a leading overlander adventure vehicle manufacturer, to develop an overlanding upfit solution designed to integrate onto the Hummer EV pickup, allowing owners to forge ahead into uncharted territory.

GMC and EarthCruiser’s Hummer EV overlander concept (Source: GMC/ EarthCruiser)

GMC Hummer EV to get an overlanding upgrade

GMC and EarthCruiser announced Thursday a new initiative allowing Hummer EV owners to get the most out of their EV trucks and explore further.

Working with EarthCruiser’s research team, GMC is teaming up to design and develop a next-gen overlanding upfit solution for electric vehicles that will be specifically designed for the electric Hummer.

EarthCruiser CEO and founder Lance Gillies said at the release:

As we consider the future of overlanding, we are continuing to look toward key technologies like electrification that will help us explore for decades to come. Electrification presents exciting opportunities for overland use, such as precise torque control over terrain and ease-of-use, in addition to zero-tailpipe emissions. We’re thrilled to be working with GM’s team of top-tier EV engineers and look to develop an overland vehicle that’s truly made for, and will define, the future of this industry.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, EarthCruiser has a proven history in the overlander and off-road vehicle development market, with several successful vehicle models. Earlier this year, the company revealed it was expanding into the overlanding segment with growing demand for EVs, particularly electric trucks.

From concept images, the slide-in camper appears to feature solar panels, which would be able to charge the electric pickup on and off the grid.

According to the press release, the GMC Hummer EV overlander concept will be officially unveiled in late summer 2023. We’ll keep you updated when we hear more.