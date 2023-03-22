ALVA Yachts introduces new 78-foot solar electric catamaran with ‘transatlantic range’

Luxury electric boatbuilder ALVA Yachts is back with its latest solar electric catamaran. The upcoming OCEAN ECO 78 will arrive as a mid-size marine vessel in ALVA’s current lineup and comes equipped with the solar and electric propulsion technology to reach a top speed of 14-15 knots (16-17 mph) at sea, plus plenty of battery capacity to go far – all backed by solar panels on its roof.

ALVA Yachts is a German company founded in 2020 by Mathias May and Holger Henn, evolving out of PICA yachts, which was originally founded back in 2013. In that time, ALVA’s predecessor launched over forty 20-30 foot sailing and electric powerboats.

As the brand looks to create the next generation of electric yachts, it remains quite aware of the issues facing marine electrification as well as its own hurdles in developing its zero emission technologies. Its current solution is a growing lineup of solar electric catamarans that are as luxurious as they are sustainable.

The past three years, ALVA Yachts has introduced a 50-foot cruiser, two electric sailboats in lengths of 72- and 82-feet, plus 60- and 90-foot all-electric yachts, including the OCEAN ECO 60, which debuted in 2022 and is now in production.

Today ALVA Yachts has introduced a new 78-foot solar electric catamaran that will fit nicely between the OCEAN ECO 60 and OCEAN ECO 90.

ALVA Yachts ‘launches’ its latest solar electric boat

The sustainable boatbuilder unveiled the OCEAN ECO 78 in a press release today – a multihull yachts that measures in at 23.7 meters, features a fully-electric drive system, and offers the ability to gain additional power from the Sun, even while navigating the sea.

The fully-electric version of the OCEAN ECO 78 is propelled by two 217 kW electric motors that are powered by massive battery capacity ranging between 280-490 kWh. The large roof of integrated solar panels allows for 26 kilowatt-peak (kWp), which ALVA Yachts states is best in class compared to the 78’s competitors.

By combining large battery capacity and solar integration, ALVA Yachts states the upcoming OCEAN ECO 78 will offer transatlantic range and “virtually unlimited autonomy” with the help of the Sun. From bow to stern, the solar electric catamaran is strengthened by 12-meter beams, another best in class design according to its makers. ALVA’s head of design Milan Henn spoke to the boatbuilder’s latest entry in responsible yachting:

The new OCEAN ECO 78 was created as the perfect addition to our existing range, and sits between the OCEAN ECO 60 and 90 models providing owners with a generous increase in size from the 60 but removing the need for crew on the 90. This new model offers everything the 60 does but on a larger scale.

Other features include twin bathing platforms for easy access to the water, a lower deck with seating for eight, an enclosed saloon, and galley complete with a full size fridge/freezer and island bar with stools. Moving to starboard, OCEAN ECO 78 owners can entertain at a large dining table for eight or at it’s L-shaped obervation area near the helm.

Accommodations include a master suite with a walk in wardrobe, a double guest cabin with ensuite, plus further guest spaces to the portside hull, including double and twin rooms with showers. Like all ALVA Yachts, customers can choose from one of five moods for their interior, including Mountain, Forest, Desert, Dune and Sea. We are awaiting additional details such as the yacht’s estimated range, pricing, and production timeline, but when the OCEAN ECO 78 does arrive, it looks to be another impressive entry in solar electric catamarans. Per ALVA Yachts:

ALVA Yachts is bringing yachting into a new era with electrified solar catamarans and sailing yachts that combine self-sufficient, long-range cruising capabilities and class-leading design, delivering the best boats for forward-thinking explorers.