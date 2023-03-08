Save up to $400 on Juiced Bikes e-bikes in largest sale of the year from $999 in New Green Deals

Spring is only a few weeks away, and if you’re anything like me, then spending more time outdoors is high on your priority list. Do just that when you pick up a new e-bike from Juiced Bikes as the company just launched its largest sale of the year. Delivering up to $400 in savings, pricing starts at $999 with the RipRacer class 2, which typically goes for $1,299. Coming in at the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before, the RipRacer is a great way to get around town this spring without using any gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced Bikes launches largest sales event of the year

Juiced Bikes has launched its biggest sales event of the year with free shipping on all orders and up to $400 in savings available. Our favorite discount here is the RipRacer Class 2 E-bike for $999 shipped. For comparison, this model typically goes for $1,299 at Juiced and today’s deal comes in at $300 off. It beats our last mention by $40 and marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only seen once before over Black Friday last year. Ready to take you around town without a single drop of gas or oil, the RipRacer Class 2 e-bike can reach top speeds of 20 MPH. However, you could upgrade to the class 3 model for $1,299 which can reach speeds of 28 MPH. Either way, the RipRacer delivers up to 35 miles of range per charge and you’ll find other convenient features like a built-in AirTag compartment, hot-swappable batteries, and more. There are even fat tires to help with traversing sand, snow, or dirt with ease. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer. Then, dive into Juiced’s full sale to find all the other ways you can save on picking up a new e-bike.

Our exclusive code delivers a new all-time low to Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter at $900 ($300 off)

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to bring our readers an exclusive discount on the Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter for $900 shipped with the code 9TO5BUGATTI at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal comes in at $99 below our mention from last November, is $19 below the all-time low, and sets a new best price that we’ve tracked. While many associate Bugatti with multi-million dollar hypercars, this electric scooter is affordable enough that many can finally own a vehicle from the iconic brand. With a 600W motor, the Bugatti 9.0 has the ability to travel up to 18.6 MPH in three different riding modes. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that’s capable of traveling for up to 25 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Of course, not to under-do anything, this electric scooter has an EB monogram that’s projected out the back as well as dual turn signals, a brake light, and even a headlight all to make you more visible at night. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about Bugatti’s first EV release.

If you’re wondering where would be the best place to ride your new Bugatti, well, around town is a good start. Instead of jumping in your gas-guzzling car, why not ride this electric scooter, which is better for the environment, quieter, and smoother? The aforementioned headlight and tail lights make it safe to ride at any time of the day, the the turn signals even let others around you know what your next move will be when out and about.

With its 25 miles of range per charge, you’ll be able to ride Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter from home to work and back without having to plug in most of the time. This makes it an eco-friendly way to travel when the weather is great outside, and one that you’ll enjoy even more as the summer months draw near.

Greenworks CrossoverZ electric riding mower on sale

Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Greenworks is one of those fan-favorite brands that often gets the spotlight, and today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, you’re looking at not just the first chance to save, but also a new all-time low at $1,500 off. This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, all of that is made better by the $1,500 price cut that delivers a new all-time low just ahead of spring. It’ll ship right to your door to help you kick off the new season with a more environmentally-friendly tool in your lawn care kit. We also previously covered what to expect from the package back when it launched, too.

Our exclusive discount makes the Flyer M880 even more fun

Radio Flyer and Electrek have teamed up to offer our readers an exclusive sale on the new Flyer M880 Midtail Cargo E-Bike at $999 shipped with the code ELECTREK at checkout. Normally $1,799, today’s $800 savings marks the first discount that we’ve seen on the Flyer M880 and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Radio Flyer’s first entrance into the e-bike game, the Flyer M880 is a solid option to travel around the city with this spring. It features a rechargeable battery that allows you to ride for up to 50 miles on a single charge, making it easy to get from one side of the city to the other. You’ll also find a 500W motor which has five pedal assist levels and can propel you up to 20 MPH as well. There’s a LCD display to showcase speed, battery status, and more too. One other great feature is the puncture-resistant tires that help you avoid flats while riding. Dive into our hands-on review where we found the Flyer M880 to be “even more fun than their red wagons!”

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced Bikes RipRacer on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced Bikes RipRacer on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.