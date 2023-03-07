Greenworks’ new CrossoverZ 60V electric riding mower sees first discount at $1,500 off in New Green Deals

Warmer weather is right around the corner, and to help make sure that you can tackle all of the spring and summer yard work that’s on the horizon, today we’re detailing a rare discount on the most capable tool in the Greenworks stable. Its recently-released CrossoverZ 42-inch Electric Riding Mower has been selling for $5,500 since last spring, and is now getting its very first price cut at $1,500 off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks CrossoverZ electric riding mower on sale

Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Greenworks is one of those fan-favorite brands that often gets the spotlight, and today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, you’re looking at not just the first chance to save, but also a new all-time low at $1,500 off. This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, all of that is made better by the $1,500 price cut that delivers a new all-time low just ahead of spring. It’ll ship right to your door to help you kick off the new season with a more environmentally-friendly tool in your lawn care kit. We also previously covered what to expect from the package back when it launched, too.

Hover-1’s new Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter with 37-mile range now $448 off

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $1,352.20 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at $448 off. This comes within $52 of our previous mention from the first week of January while marking the third-best discount to date. Delivering quite the capable ride, the Hover-1 Night Owl packs a folding design that comes centered around 1,400W of power. The two 10.5-inch off-road tires deliver a smooth ride for all 37 miles of its built-in range, with a 31 MPH top speed completing the package alongside front and rear suspension. All of that makes it a notable solution to riding around this spring and beyond on a new EV.

Our exclusive discount makes the Flyer M880 even more fun

Radio Flyer and Electrek have teamed up to offer our readers an exclusive sale on the new Flyer M880 Midtail Cargo E-Bike at $999 shipped with the code ELECTREK at checkout. Normally $1,799, today’s $800 savings marks the first discount that we’ve seen on the Flyer M880 and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Radio Flyer’s first entrance into the e-bike game, the Flyer M880 is a solid option to travel around the city with this spring. It features a rechargeable battery that allows you to ride for up to 50 miles on a single charge, making it easy to get from one side of the city to the other. You’ll also find a 500W motor which has five pedal assist levels and can propel you up to 20 MPH as well. There’s a LCD display to showcase speed, battery status, and more too. One other great feature is the puncture-resistant tires that help you avoid flats while riding. Dive into our hands-on review where we found the Flyer M880 to be “even more fun than their red wagons!”

Score four rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries with charger at $31 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the a 4-pack of Panasonic eneloop Pro rechargeable AA batteries with bundled charger for $30.94 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over last summer and amounts to 22% in overall savings. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 2,450mAh charges.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $18.98, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date at $1 below our previous mention.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core helps weather power outages with $201 discount down to $899

Goal Zero’s official online storefront is now offering its Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $201 in savings attached. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the Black Friday mention, which was the first price cut that hit this best price ever status. Ideal for keeping your gear running through tailgates and camping trips or just when the power goes out at home, this portable power station arrives with internal 983Wh capacity battery that’s more than well equipped for juicing up gadgets and appliances alike. There are notably seven different ways to refuel devices, ranging from a pair of full AC outlets to 60W USB-C, a car power port, and standard USB-A outputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Going with the more affordable Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station lets you bring home a reliable way to fend off power outages without spending quite as much as the lead deal. While not currently on sale, this one sells for $549 at Amazon and delivers a 505Wh battery on top of a similar array of ports as the Yeti 1000 Core above.

