Get your yard spring ready with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V hedge trimmer at $100 in New Green Deals

With spring around the corner, it's time to start figuring out how to get the yard in tip-top shape before warm weather is here to stay. That's where this BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX hedge trimmer comes into play. Delivering a 22-inch dual-action blade, it'll handle up to 3/4-inch thick branches and requires no gas or motor oil to function. Plus, this hedge trimmer is on sale for $100 right now, which is 22% below its typical rate.

Ditch gas, oil, and noise from yard work

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Hedge Trimmer for $99.99 shipped. Normally $129, and going for as much at Home Depot right now, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon saving a total of 22%. Designed to help keep your hedges trimmed this spring and summer, you’ll find BLACK+DECKER’s model features a 22-inch dual-action blade that makes it more comfortable to use when compared to single-action models. The blade can handle up to 3/4-inch thick branches making it quite versatile for taking care of yard cores. You’ll find that it features a “state of charge indicator” that lets you see the battery level at a glance while using the hedge trimmer, ensuring you know how long before the battery needs to be recharged. Of course, not a single drop of gas or motor oil will be required for this hedge trimmer to function, making it an eco-friendly purchase as well.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core helps weather power outages with $201 discount down to $899

Goal Zero’s official online storefront is now offering its Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,100, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $201 in savings attached. This is the first discount we’ve seen since the Black Friday mention, which was the first price cut that hit this best price ever status. Ideal for keeping your gear running through tailgates and camping trips or just when the power goes out at home, this portable power station arrives with internal 983Wh capacity battery that’s more than well equipped for juicing up gadgets and appliances alike. There are notably seven different ways to refuel devices, ranging from a pair of full AC outlets to 60W USB-C, a car power port, and standard USB-A outputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Going with the more affordable Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station lets you bring home a reliable way to fend off power outages without spending quite as much as the lead deal. While not currently on sale, this one sells for $549 at Amazon and delivers a 505Wh battery on top of a similar array of ports as the Yeti 1000 Core above.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower now $100 off before spring at $399, more from $234

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date thanks to the $100 savings applied today. This comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring is right around the corner, making today’s discount a great chance to start off the new season on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $329 after clipping the on-page coupon, this electric offering is now matching the all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s one of the first chances to save since launching last summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of as you begin cleaning up the yard from winter this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up the rest of that fire wood that lasted through the past few months, too. Plus, the 14-inch model is also on sale right now for $234 with the on-page coupon, down from $299 and marking a new all-time low.

New Tesla deals

