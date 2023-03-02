Enjoy 100W USB-C with Renogy’s 495Wh portable power station at $370 (30% off) in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to run your campsite this spring? Well, Renogy’s latest portable power station is up to the task. With a capacity of 495Wh (that can be increased to 990Wh), you’ll find three AC outlets capable of up to 800W, a 100W USB-C PD port, and many other outputs to keep your gear powered while off-grid. With an AC plug, it can go from 0% to 80% in just an hour, but should you opt for a 220W solar panel, it takes 2.5 hours to achieve that same charge rate, which is still pretty great. It’s on sale today for $370, which is 30% below its typical $530 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Run your campsite without gas or oil

Amazon is offering the Renogy 495Wh Portable Power Station for $369.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal price of $530, and recent drop to $430, today’s deal saves an additional $60 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 30% off. Packing quite a bit of features, this power station can actually go from 0% to 80% in just one hour by leveraging its super-fast iTurbo technology when plugged into the wall. There’s up to 800W sustained and 1,600W surge output from the three pure sine wave AC outlets. You’ll also find an 18W USB-A, two 12W USB-A, a 100W USB-C, and one CIG port in tow here to ensure that you can power just about any device. Should you opt for a 220W portable solar panel to recharge the unit, just 2.5 hours will bring you from 0% to 80%, making it easy to top off during the day to let it run all night. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this portable power stations to function, and you can even link two together for up to 990Wh and up to 1440W of output.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower now $100 off before spring at $399, more from $234

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $399 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date thanks to the $100 savings applied today. This comes within $50 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in months. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring is right around the corner, making today’s discount a great chance to start off the new season on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $329 after clipping the on-page coupon, this electric offering is now matching the all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s one of the first chances to save since launching last summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of as you begin cleaning up the yard from winter this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up the rest of that fire wood that lasted through the past few months, too. Plus, the 14-inch model is also on sale right now for $234 with the on-page coupon, down from $299 and marking a new all-time low.

Cruise around town on Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-9 Electric Cruiser Bike for $636.82 shipped. Down from a normal $800 going rate, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it comes in at $43 below the previous best price that we’ve seen. This e-bike is perfect for riding around town this spring. It has a 250W motor that allows you to cruise around at up to 16 MPH, which is the perfect speed for enjoying the great outdoors on your new bike. The battery can last for up to 28 miles on a single charge, and the Shimano gear system makes it easy to shift when tackling steeper terrain. Plus, the battery is removable so you can keep a spare on hand to swap it out when it’s depleted for another 28 miles of riding with zero downtime. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required here either, making it an eco-friendly way to get around the city.

