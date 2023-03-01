Tesla displays impressive-looking ‘pre-production beta Cybertruck’ at Investor Day

Tesla is displaying an impressive-looking “pre-production beta Cybertruck” at Investor Day – resulting in our best look at the latest version of the electric pickup truck yet.

As we previously reported, Tesla has built a fleet of beta Cybertruck prototypes to test ahead of the start of production this summer.

Over the last few weeks, we started spotting those Cybertruck prototypes around California.

Every time we see a new prototype, we try to see new design features that might end up in the production version – like an updated front-end and the monstrous wiper coming back on a recent sighting or the jacked-up air suspension spotted a few days ago.

Earlier this week, we also saw new aerial footage of the Cybertruck, showing that the latest prototypes are more refined.

But now we get our best look yet as Tesla is displaying what it calls a “pre-production beta Cybertruck” at its Investor Day event today.

Tesla Daily captured a video of the prototype with the closest look at the electric pickup truck to date:

This prototype looks to be the most refined we have seen to date, with body panels looking more like a production vehicle than a prototype.

A few new features are seen on the prototype. For example, the Cybertruck has a new steering wheel – it’s not the yoke anymore, but it’s not completely round either:

People were allowed to get inside, but from this angle, it looks like the center console has been updated. It looks bigger, and it’s harder to tell if it can still be used as a seat, as was the case with the original prototype.

The video also shows cameras all around the Cybertruck, including in the front bumper – something that could be announced today with the Hardware 4.0 Autopilot sensor suite.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, which is when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

Is there anything else interesting you see on this prototype? Let us know in the comment section below.