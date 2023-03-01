Tesla displays impressive-looking ‘pre-production beta Cybertruck’ at Investor Day

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 1 2023 - 12:29 pm PT
38 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck prototype investor day

Tesla is displaying an impressive-looking “pre-production beta Cybertruck” at Investor Day – resulting in our best look at the latest version of the electric pickup truck yet.

As we previously reported, Tesla has built a fleet of beta Cybertruck prototypes to test ahead of the start of production this summer.

Over the last few weeks, we started spotting those Cybertruck prototypes around California.

Every time we see a new prototype, we try to see new design features that might end up in the production version – like an updated front-end and the monstrous wiper coming back on a recent sighting or the jacked-up air suspension spotted a few days ago.

Earlier this week, we also saw new aerial footage of the Cybertruck, showing that the latest prototypes are more refined.

But now we get our best look yet as Tesla is displaying what it calls a “pre-production beta Cybertruck” at its Investor Day event today.

Tesla Daily captured a video of the prototype with the closest look at the electric pickup truck to date:

This prototype looks to be the most refined we have seen to date, with body panels looking more like a production vehicle than a prototype.

A few new features are seen on the prototype. For example, the Cybertruck has a new steering wheel – it’s not the yoke anymore, but it’s not completely round either:

Top comment by EVPaddy

Liked by 14 people

No yoke, that's good, but more important would be: blinker stalk?

View all comments

People were allowed to get inside, but from this angle, it looks like the center console has been updated. It looks bigger, and it’s harder to tell if it can still be used as a seat, as was the case with the original prototype.

The video also shows cameras all around the Cybertruck, including in the front bumper – something that could be announced today with the Hardware 4.0 Autopilot sensor suite.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, which is when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

Is there anything else interesting you see on this prototype? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger