Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper

A new Tesla Cybertruck beta prototype has been spotted and this time we get a good look at the front-end, which appears to have been updated, and it still has a monstrous windshield wiper.

As we reported last week, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as the automaker is testing its new fleet of beta prototypes ahead of the start of production.

The first beta prototype was spotted in Palo Alto last week, but it mainly gave us a look at the latest design from the back and side of the Cybertruck.

Now a new sighting shows a Cybertruck beta prototype from the front:

NEW CYBERTRUCK SIGHTING! So much to take in here.. hmmm pic.twitter.com/SMpD1FzZRA — Greg (@greggertruck) February 9, 2023

We believe it’s a new beta prototype because like the one spotted last week, it also features the new triangular side mirrors, which weren’t on previous prototypes.

The view of the Cybertruck from the front gives a look at what appears to be a slightly updated fascia:

It’s hard to know for sure because pictures can sometimes be distorted, but it appears that the Cybertruck has a shorter ground clearance than previous prototypes.

Also, it looks that Tesla is sticking with unconventional headlights as it moves to the beta prototype. The light bars are similar to the prototype from the original unveiling in 2019:

However, the grill underneath the lower light bar appears to be slightly different on the new beta prototype.

The new prototype also still features the monstrously large windshield wiper that has been previously seen. The wiper, which is so large it looks like it could be used as a murder weapon, is sitting in view on the side when not in use unlike regular vehicles where it stays tucked next to the hood.

CEO Elon Musk has previously said that it wouldn’t be the wiper that would make to production, but the beta prototype is supposedly very near to the final production version.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

In the meantime, we should expect to spot more Cybertruck beta prototypes in the wild. If you spot one, don’t hesitate to send your sightings our way at fred@electrek.co.