Tesla Cybertruck’s air suspension spotted in potato video

Feb 22 2023
A new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted with a functioning air suspension, but it was all filmed with a potato, unfortunately.

As we recently reported, we expected to start seeing a lot more Cybertruck sightings as the automaker is testing its new fleet of beta prototypes ahead of the start of production.

The first beta prototype was spotted in Palo Alto, California, earlier this month, but it mainly gave us a look at the latest design from the back and side of the Cybertruck.

A week later, another Tesla Cybertruck Beta prototype was spotted with a new front-end and monstrous wiper.

We also later got to see Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive four-wheel steering at work in a new video that leaked.

In the same vein as the last one, a new video has emerged showing the Cybertruck with a working air suspension – seemingly jacked up to the max (via Cybertruck Owners Club):

Unfortunately, it looks like the video was filmed by a 10-year-old potato of a phone, but it is the first good look at a working air suspension on the Cybertruck.

Tesla has always intended for the Cybertruck to have a strong adaptive air suspension. The automaker wrote about it:

Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.

Later, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is updating the air suspension to have even more travel for off-roading.

On Twitter, the CEO hinted that Tesla might test the truck in Baja:

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.

He is referencing the Baja 1000, which is a Mexican off-road motorsport race held each year on the Baja California Peninsula. It features a bunch of cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies outfitted for off-roading.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

In the meantime, we should expect to spot more Cybertruck beta prototypes in the wild. If you spot one, don’t hesitate to send your sightings our way at fred@electrek.co.

