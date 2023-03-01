Tesla Investor Day news hub: Master Plan Part 3, new vehicle platform and more

Tesla is holding its first “Investor Day” at Gigafactory Texas in Austin today. You can follow this news hub to watch the event and get all the details and analysis about the most important news coming out of the presentation.

Over the last few years, Tesla has started to hold regular events like ‘Battery Day‘ and ‘AI Day’ to give updates on some of its most important programs and recruit talent to build them.

In January, Tesla announced that it is adding another such event to its calendar: Investor Day. Today, March 1st, 2023, has come.

The automaker described the event:

Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects with our leadership team.

The fact that the new platform is going to be part of the event has led to a lot of speculation about Tesla potentially unveiling a new vehicle based on that platform, but it’s only speculation for now.

Since the announcement, CEO Elon Musk also confirmed that his Tesla Master Plan Part 3 will be part of the event. We know that the latest installment of the “Master Plan” will be about how the automaker’s plan to scale to 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade.

Therefore, Tesla is expected to talk about supply chain strategies down to mining the materials and all the way to producing the batteries and the vehicles.

New factory announcements are expected to be part of the event, including Gigafactory Mexico.

You can watch the event starting at 4 PM ET right here:

We will also update this article with links to more detailed articles about all the most important news coming out of the event here:

