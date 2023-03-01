Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike is made for cruising around town this spring at low of $637 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to enjoy the great outdoors while riding around town this spring? Well, Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike is the perfect way to do just that. It has a top speed of 16 MPH which is perfect for just cruising, and the swappable battery lasts up to 28 miles on a single charge. Plus, it won’t need a single drop of gas or oil to function. On sale for 20% off today, it’s down to $637 from its normal going rate of $800, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Cruise around town on Swagtron’s EB-9 e-bike

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB-9 Electric Cruiser Bike for $636.82 shipped. Down from a normal $800 going rate, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it comes in at $43 below the previous best price that we’ve seen. This e-bike is perfect for riding around town this spring. It has a 250W motor that allows you to cruise around at up to 16 MPH, which is the perfect speed for enjoying the great outdoors on your new bike. The battery can last for up to 28 miles on a single charge, and the Shimano gear system makes it easy to shift when tackling steeper terrain. Plus, the battery is removable so you can keep a spare on hand to swap it out when it’s depleted for another 28 miles of riding with zero downtime. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required here either, making it an eco-friendly way to get around the city.

Segway’s new Ninebot E25 electric kick scooter sees first discount to $650 (Save $120), more

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot E25 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $770, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching back in December. The $120 in savings land at an all-time low, as well. Equipped with a 300W motor, Segway’s E25 scooter can handle everything from quick trips to the store to slightly longer commutes and even joyrides. It sports a 15.5-mile range on a single charge, and can handle going 17.4 MPH. There’s a dual braking system for some added peace of mind, as well as a lightweight build that only weighs 31 pounds to help make transporting the EV when you’re not riding on it a bit more convenient.

Not quite as capable, but still on sale, Amazon now also offers the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99. Normally fetching $620, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $220 off. We’ve only seen this model sell for less once before during a limited-time sale back in November, and this comes within $20 of that low. This one is powered by the same 300W motor, but can only deliver 12.4 MPH top speeds to back the 13.7-mile range. It’s a more affordable solution though for getting in on those spring joy rides.

Jackery’s new Explorer Pro portable power stations discounted from $1,529 (Reg. $1,699+)

After first hitting the scene back at the start of the year, the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro is now seeing its second-ever discount. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release first saw a launch discount that is now being followed up by a chance to save $170. Down from the usual $1,699 going rate, the retailer is now taking $170 off when you clip the on-page coupon. That drops the power station down to $1,529 shipped while also delivering the second-best discount yet.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Swagtron e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Swagtron e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.