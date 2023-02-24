2024 Kia EV9 possible public sighting as nearly an exact clone of the electric SUV concept

The 2024 Kia EV9 is launching later this year as one of the most highly anticipated electric vehicles to hit the market. A newly posted video on social media appears to show the sleek, big-bodied electric Kia EV9 as a near replica of the electric SUV concept.

2024 Kia EV9 spotted in new video

We got our first look at the Kia EV9 at the 2021 LA Auto show, the automaker’s second dedicated all-electric model as part of its new EV series branding after the high-flying EV6 crossover.

The Kia EV9 will ride on parent company Hyundai’s, E-GMP platform – the same one the award-winning IONIQ5 and EV6 sit on. In August, Kia teased photos of a camouflaged EV9 during its final stages of testing.

Just before the turn of the year, Kia India took the sheets off, showing us a closer look at the vehicle’s unique shape and edges on its Twitter.

Although Kia has yet to release specifications for the EV9, a customer survey sent to Electrek from a current Telluride owner gave us an idea of what we can expect.

The survey showed five trim options with all-electric ranges from 220 to 290 miles, asking which one the participants would select. Prices ranged from $56,000 to $73,000, with the two lowest-priced models featuring 200 hp and RWD.

The top $73,000 EV9 trim shows all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities, 240 miles range, 4,500 lbs towing capacity, higher ground clearance, a full-length sunroof, and more.

Although the specs are not set in stone, a spokesperson from Kia tells Electrek the survey was sent out in anticipation of the EV9 and other upcoming EVs.

A video surfaced this week on social media appearing to show the Kia EV9 driving undisguised down the street. The video was posted on @CocheSpias1’s Instagram, crediting @nacional.collector for the shot.

As you can see, if it is Kia’s three-row electric SUV, it looks nearly identical to the concept vehicle, which is rare nowadays. The only noticeable differences include swapping the slimmed-down side mirrors for traditional ones and slightly changing the front and rear designs.

Although it is possible it can be fake with such low quality, Kia testing (or possibly promoting) the EV9 on public streets around this time would make sense with its upcoming global launch.

Check back for the latest Kia EV9 updates ahead of its release later this year.