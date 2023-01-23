Kia just leaked what is likely a first look at the 2024 EV9 specs, here’s what to expect

The highly anticipated 2024 Kia EV9 will debut this year with a bold design and a slew of innovative features. Despite the excitement, Kia has kept the EV9 specs to itself – that is, until now.

Possible Kia EV9 specs revealed

A customer survey sent to Electrek by a current Kia Telluride driver shows what could be our first look at the 2024 Kia EV9 specs. The survey shows five different trim options with all-electric ranges from 220 miles up to 290 miles, asking which one participants would select.

Although these specifications are not set in stone, we are gaining a better understanding of what market Kia is targeting with its first electric SUV.

Kia first revealed its three-row SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show as a concept car and has built anticipation ever since. Last month, we got a closer look at what we can expect from the EV9 design (see more images here), and now we are gaining insights into its performance, prices, and range.

The survey shows prices will range from $56,000 to $73,000. The two lowest-priced styles feature RWD and 200 hp, while the higher-priced version sport AWD and 400 hp.

The $56,000 base model features 220 miles of range and 19-inch wheels but zero pounds of towing capacity and no sunroof. For an extra $5K ($61,000), buyers can get trim two features, 290 miles of range with 2,000 pounds of towing capacity, a sunroof, and captain chairs for second-row seating.

All trim levels feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, with the top two trim levels also loaded with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) options.

For $73,000, the top EV9 model comes with 240 miles range, AWD, 4,500 pounds of towing capacity, higher ground clearance with improved approach and departure angles, 21-inch black wheels, a full-length sunroof, and all the extras.

Price Range HP Torque

(lb-ft) Towing

capacity

(lbs) Wheel Size 0 to 60

(sec) Seating Trim 1 $56,000 220 200 250 0 19″ 8.5 7 Trim 2 $61,000 290 200 250 2,000 19″ 8.9 6 Trim 3 $63,000 260 400 380 3,500 19″ 6 7 Trim 4 $68,000 240 400 380 3,500 20″ 6 6 Trim 5 $73,000 240 400 480 4,500 21″

Black 5.2 6 Kia EV9 specs from the survey

In addition, the reader said a $4,800 add-on for semiautonomous driving was offered.

Kia’s flagship SUV is set to ride on the Hyundai Motor Company’s E-GMP platform, the same one used for the popular IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6. As Kia gets closer to launch, the EV9 specs listed above are subject to change.

We reached out to Kia, and the company confirmed the survey was sent out in anticipation of the EV9 and other upcoming EVs. A spokesperson from Kia tells us, “the final specifications for EV9 are, therefore, very much in flux at this time as the launch is not until later this year.”

We’ll update you as soon as we hear more details about the EV9 launch.