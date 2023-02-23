Geely launches new high-end electric vehicle brand with first EV launching this year

Geely, the owner of Polestar and Volvo, is launching a new “high-end electrified product series” in a bid to take on the top EV contenders like Tesla and BYD. The first fully electric vehicle from the sub-brand is slated to launch before the end of the year.

Chinese automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., or simply Geely as its best known, began its quest toward sustainable transportation shortly after acquiring well-known Swedish automaker Volvo from Ford in 2010.

The acquisition gave Geely access to Volvo’s advanced technology and expertise in safety, design, and engineering. Perhaps, more importantly, Geely also gained access to Volvo’s racing partner, Polestar, which the automaker bought out in 2015.

Geely and Volvo deepened their relationship in 2021, vowing to collaborate on next-generation electric drive technology.

The partnership has paid off with the success of Volvo’s C40 and XC40 Recharge electric SUVs, as sales more than doubled.

However, the Geely brand extends far beyond just Volvo. Geely also operates a brand of vehicles under its own name alongside Geometry – its mass-market EV unit, and Zeekr, its premium smart EV brand.

To better compete in the rapidly expanding EV market, Geely is adding another high-end electric brand to its portfolio called Geely Galaxy.

Geely “Galaxy Light” EV concept (Source: Geely)

Geely launches new high-end EV brand

At a flagship event in Hangzhou Thursday, the Chinese automaker announced that its premium electrified series would be called Geely Galaxy.

Geely teased a mysterious electric sedan last month that appeared to vaguely resemble a longer Tesla Model S and Lotus (another Geely brand) combination.

The Geely Galaxy brand will launch seven new electrified products, including three fully electric vehicles under the pure Galaxy E range. The first up will be the Galaxy E8, scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the automaker, Geely’s newest sub-brand will feature its latest battery safety technology and new Galaxy N-Operating system, allowing its models the fastest system startup and response in its class.

More details, including range and pricing, will be revealed at a later date.