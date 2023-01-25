A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jan 25 2023 - 1:20 pm PT
0 Comments

The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially.

Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.

Geely also has several brands of its own such as ZEEKR, a premium EV manufacturer, and Geometry, its mass-market electric vehicle division, to name a few.

The company is expanding quickly, selling over 650,000 electrified personal and commercial vehicles in 2022, representing 29% of its total sales. Perhaps, more importantly, several of its brands are becoming major contenders in the new EV era.

For example, Polestar reached a full-year volume of 51,500, hitting its sales goal of 50,000 vehicles globally. Volvo’s share of fully electric vehicles almost tripled to 10.9% as the brand hit a significant turning point.

Geely continues to expand its portfolio with new vehicles like the recently revealed RD6 electric pickup, part of its outdoor-focused Radar Auto brand. It seems the automaker has another surprise up its sleeve.

According to a new video posted by CarNewsChina, Geely is teasing a new mysterious electric sedan.

Polestar-Volvo-electric-vehicle
Geely electric sedan (Source: CarNewsChina)

The video shows a premium-looking sporty EV electric vehicle with a long bonnet, slim headlights, and slopped back. The exterior vaguely resembles a combination of a longer Tesla Model S and Lotus combination with a hint of Porsche, or perhaps closer to that of the BYD Seal.

Polestar, Volvo owner Geely teases 2023 electric sedan (Source: CarNewsChina)

Is it Polestar, or perhaps a Volvo EV? It’s not likely. At the end of the video, Geely announced a new lineup of new energy vehicles (NEVs) that will stay under the Geely brand. The series will be positioned in the middle to high-price segment.

According to the source, the new sedan will ride on Geely’s SEA platform, the same architecture used for Polestar, Zeekr, and Lotus EVs.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Volvo

Volvo
Polestar

Polestar
geely

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising