A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]

The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially.

Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.

Geely also has several brands of its own such as ZEEKR, a premium EV manufacturer, and Geometry, its mass-market electric vehicle division, to name a few.

The company is expanding quickly, selling over 650,000 electrified personal and commercial vehicles in 2022, representing 29% of its total sales. Perhaps, more importantly, several of its brands are becoming major contenders in the new EV era.

For example, Polestar reached a full-year volume of 51,500, hitting its sales goal of 50,000 vehicles globally. Volvo’s share of fully electric vehicles almost tripled to 10.9% as the brand hit a significant turning point.

Geely continues to expand its portfolio with new vehicles like the recently revealed RD6 electric pickup, part of its outdoor-focused Radar Auto brand. It seems the automaker has another surprise up its sleeve.

According to a new video posted by CarNewsChina, Geely is teasing a new mysterious electric sedan.

Geely electric sedan (Source: CarNewsChina)

The video shows a premium-looking sporty EV electric vehicle with a long bonnet, slim headlights, and slopped back. The exterior vaguely resembles a combination of a longer Tesla Model S and Lotus combination with a hint of Porsche, or perhaps closer to that of the BYD Seal.

Polestar, Volvo owner Geely teases 2023 electric sedan (Source: CarNewsChina)

Is it Polestar, or perhaps a Volvo EV? It’s not likely. At the end of the video, Geely announced a new lineup of new energy vehicles (NEVs) that will stay under the Geely brand. The series will be positioned in the middle to high-price segment.

According to the source, the new sedan will ride on Geely’s SEA platform, the same architecture used for Polestar, Zeekr, and Lotus EVs.