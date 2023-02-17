Save up to $300 on the class 2 and 3 Juiced RipRacer e-bike from $1,039 in New Green Deals

Are you ready for warmer weather? I know I am. One of my favorite things to do, when I can, is to ride around on a bike and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you need an e-bike to get to work or just go out and enjoy the trail, the RipRacer class 2 e-bike from Juiced is a great choice. The fat tires help for traversing sand, dirt, and more, and it’s even on sale from $1,039. With up to $300 in savings available, now’s the best time since Black Friday to pick up the RipRacer form Juiced. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ride around town on the RipRacer Class 2 e-bike

Juiced Bikes is offering its RipRacer Class 2 E-bike for $1,039 shipped. Down form $1,299, today’s deal comes in at just $40 above our mention from Black Friday to mark the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Ready to help you travel around town without needing any gas or oil, the class 2 RipRacer can reach speeds of 20 MPH. There are fat tires to help you handle sand, dirt, or even snow and the battery lasts for up to 35 miles per charge. On top of that, the built-in AirTag compartment helps you track the bike down should something happen to it. However, if 20 MPH doesn’t cut it for your needs, then the class 3 model of the RipRacer is also on sale for $1,199 from $1,499, saving $300 and delivering 28 MPH speeds. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

Start spring off right with a Greenworks electric lawn mower

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $176 shipped. Down 20% from its normal rate of $220, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. In fact, it’s only $15 above the best price that we’ve seen since this past November. With spring weather sweeping across the southern portion of the country this week, the official first day of spring is only just over a month away. With that, it might be time for you to start thinking about how to ditch gas and oil from your weekly lawn care routine. A great place to start is with replacing your lawn mower, which is where today’s deal comes in handy. Delivering a 13-inch poly deck and cordless design, Greenworks’ 24V mower has 2-in-1 functionality to allow for either mulching or bagging your yard clippings. The deck is also rust-resistant, and there’s almost no maintenance required, as zero gas or oil are necessary with this mower. Plus, you’ll get a 4Ah 24V battery and charger with purchase to get you up and going as soon as it arrives.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $149 (Save $41)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $148.95 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $41 in savings as well as the status of being the best discount ever. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $11 and is one of the first price cuts to date overall, too. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

New Tesla deals

