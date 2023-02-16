Get ready for spring with Greenworks’ 24V 13-inch cordless electric mower at $176 in New Green Deals

Spring is just over a month away, so it’s time to start looking at ways to overhaul your yard care setup this year. Ditching gas and oil is on many people’s agendas for 2023, and the Greenworks 24V cordless electric mower is a great way to do just that. It features a 13-inch deck, comes with a 4Ah battery, and requires zero gas or oil to function. On sale for 20% off right now, you can finally start replacing your gas-powered lawn tools with electric for $176, when normally this kit would run you $220. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Start spring off right with a Greenworks electric lawn mower

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 13-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $176 shipped. Down 20% from its normal rate of $220, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. In fact, it’s only $15 above the best price that we’ve seen since this past November. With spring weather sweeping across the southern portion of the country this week, the official first day of spring is only just over a month away. With that, it might be time for you to start thinking about how to ditch gas and oil from your weekly lawn care routine. A great place to start is with replacing your lawn mower, which is where today’s deal comes in handy. Delivering a 13-inch poly deck and cordless design, Greenworks’ 24V mower has 2-in-1 functionality to allow for either mulching or bagging your yard clippings. The deck is also rust-resistant, and there’s almost no maintenance required, as zero gas or oil are necessary with this mower. Plus, you’ll get a 4Ah 24V battery and charger with purchase to get you up and going as soon as it arrives.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $149 (Save $41)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $148.95 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $41 in savings as well as the status of being the best discount ever. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $11 and is one of the first price cuts to date overall, too. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

Segway’s Ninebot P100S electric scooter with 62-mile range falls to $1,500 (Save $500)

After just launching back in November, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Segway Ninebot P100S Electric KickScooter. The second discount, to be exact. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re now able to bring home the higher-end electric vehicle for $1,499.99 shipped. This is a new all-time low as well, undercutting our previous mention from back in January by $200 while totaling $500 in overall savings. Arriving as one of the latest entries in the Segway lineup, the new Ninebot P100S packs a very capable 1,350W motor that enables this compact EV to travel at up to 30 MPH. The internal battery also steps up to deliver an even more impressive 62.1 -mile range, which should be smooth on the 10.5-inch pneumatic tires that are complemented by both front and rear suspension. There’s also some other staples from the Segway lineup like a dual breaking system, folding design for easily transporting between rides, and the ability to ride up 20% grade slopes.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Greenworks electric mower on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Greenworks electric mower on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.