GM plans to lead legacy OEMs in 2023 with 7 Ultium-based EVs, supply chain advantages

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 17 2023 - 11:18 am PT
34 Comments
GM-EV-2023

General Motors (GM) is planning to have a breakout year in 2023 as the automaker charges ahead on its EV strategy. GM expects to push past the competition with plans for seven Ultium-based EVs, in addition to the Bolt EV and EUV, by the end of the year as it retools its supply chain for the future.

GM to close lead with EV leaders in 2023

At the Wolfe Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Auto Consumer Conference on Thursday, GM’s CEO Mary Barra says the company has a strong year ahead, claiming:

We are different from the rest of the traditional OEMs, and this is our really going to be our year to demonstrate it.

Barra continues to explain how GM’s recent transformation and investments will give it an advantage as it looks to lead rivals this year and move closer to overtaking Tesla, something she has reiterated in the past.

One of GM’s primary advantages over rival legacy automakers, according to Barra, is it already has a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

GM began developing its Ultium EV architecture in 2018, an incredibly versatile platform that can be used for a wide range of vehicle sizes and shapes. For example, at a Goldman Sach conference, Barra explained the Ultium could go from a small compact vehicle all the way to a super truck like the Hummer EV or its commercial Brightdrop van.

GM-EV-2023
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS (Source: Chevy)

According to GM’s leader, the company will have seven EVs, all different sizes and segments, on the Ultium platform by the end of 2023, in addition to the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV.

The seven will include:

  • Chevy Blazer EV
  • Chevy Equinox
  • Chevy Silverado EV
  • Cadillac LYRIQ
  • GMC Hummer EV pickup
  • GMC Hummer EV SUV
  • Bright drop electric van

The flexibility allows GM to offer EVs at all different price points, or what the company refers to as “EVs for everyone.” Barra has said for GM to promote EVs, it will need to offer them in the $30,000 to $40,000 range. That said, the upcoming Equinox EV is slated to start around $30,000, while the Blazer EV has an estimated MSRP of $44,995.

Perhaps, more importantly, the platform allows the company to streamline production as it works to restructure its supply chain to accommodate EVs.

Retooling its supply chain for the future of electric

GM realized early that securing battery supplies would be critical to executing and satisfying demand in the future.

GM and LG’s joint venture, Ultium Cells, already has one battery plant online in Warren, Ohio, with over 35 GWh annual capacity, with another two in Spring Hill, TN, and Lansing, Michigan, planned (and potentially a fourth).

Top comment by Elysia

Liked by 3 people

Sure they plan on releasing several models. But will those models come close to say Ford's overall EV sales in 2023? Or will they just say they have more EV models than Ford but overall at less volume?

View all comments

Altogether, GM expects to have 130 GWh EV battery cell capacity when the three are fully operational.

More recently, GM secured critical semiconductor components used in EVs in a new agreement with GlobalFoundries. Rumors suggest GM is also advancing on a deal to own a part of Brazilian mining company Vale’s base metal spinoff.

Barra says these developments, along with the “systematic change” within the organization, will put it in “an advantageous position” to gain market share as it aims to close the gap in the EV market over its rivals in 2023.

Meanwhile, Barra says, GM will need to keep driving battery costs down to achieve a 20% margin on a $40,000 EV.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
General Motors

General Motors

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising