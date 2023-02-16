New Jersey will now require all-electric car sales by 2035

All new cars sold in New Jersey will have to be zero emissions from 2035, Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) announced yesterday.

All cars zero emission by 2035

As Electrek previously reported, New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection called for a gas car sales ban by 2035 in October 2020. Murphy’s new executive orders are the next step. The new EV regulations will be complete by the end of 2023.

New Jersey joins New York, California, and the European Union in ending new gas vehicle sales by 2035.

Also, the state will put $70 million in new grant funding toward medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle adoption.

Murphy said:

These are the next big steps forward. By the year 2035, the new cars sold in New Jersey will all, and I emphasize all, be zero-emission vehicles.

Net zero electricity by 2035

Murphy also announced in his policy speech at Rutgers University that New Jersey’s goal of sourcing 100% electricity from clean energy is being bumped up to 2035.

He addressed the expected pushback of his announcement head-on:

We are ready to take the next six big steps in our fight against climate change. Now, let me make one thing perfectly clear at the outset before the right-wing meme-makers go off: No one is coming for anyone’s gas stove. No one is walking into anyone’s kitchen. No one is going to be forced to do anything, in any way.

Further, the state will also include installing zero-carbon-emission space heating and cooling systems in 400,000 homes and 20,000 commercial properties, and make 10% of all low- to moderate-income properties electrification-ready by 2030, and proposed flood protection rules.

In 2021, natural gas and nuclear power accounted for 90% of New Jersey’s total electricity net generation, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

New Jersey is making a big push for wind and solar to get off natural gas. It’s approved 3,700 megawatts of offshore wind power generating capacity and is set to solicit another 1,200 megawatts in early 2023 to reach the state’s goal of obtaining 7,500 megawatts of wind power capacity by 2035 and 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

New Jersey was the US’s ninth-largest producer of electricity from solar in 2021 and ranked third in small-scale solar.

Photo: “EV Charging Only” by ken fields is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

