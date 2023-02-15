MINI announces limited series Cooper SE convertible offering an ‘open-air go-kart feeling’

The age of all-electric convertibles is upon us in the form of a… MINI Cooper? That’s right, BMW Group has announced a limited series convertible version of the MINI Cooper SE. The EV’s production run will be under 1,000 units, so customers may need to scramble to get their hands on one later this year.

The MINI Cooper small electric, or SE, has existed as an all-electric version of the famed subcompact since 2019 and has risen in popularity since. According to MINI head Stefanie Wurst, one in five MINI sold in Europe is currently electric, as the BMW Group marque looks to go full-EV by 2030.

In the summer of 2022, MINI teased a Cooper SE convertible prototype to the public. The automaker states that because it received such positive feedback, it is going to go ahead with a small series production of the all-electric convertible, which MINI states is the first to arrive in the local small car segment.

Credit: BMW Group







MINI to produce 999 Cooper SE convertibles this year

According to the release announcing the limited production run of the MINI Cooper SE convertible, the automaker only intends to build 999 at its facility in the Netherlands alongside the current combustion version. Wurst again spoke to the popularity of MINI EVs in Europe and how quickly its team was able to bring the convertible to life:

This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling.

MINI states these electric convertibles will each don lettering numbered 1 through 999 to showcase their limited edition status. It will feature BMW Group’s 135 kW electric motor (184 hp) that can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.2 seconds. Definitely a “go-kart feeling.”

The all-electric convertible is also promising a range of 201 km (125 miles) (WLTP). Still, speed and range aren’t usually why consumers buy the unique compact styling of a MINI Cooper. As a convertible, the fully-electric soft top featuring MINI’s iconic use of the Union Jack pattern can be opened or closed at speeds up to 30 km/h (18.6 mph), or set as a sliding roof.

No word on pricing yet, but the MINI Cooper SE convertible is expected to become available in Europe only, beginning in April 2023.