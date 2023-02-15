Legacy boatbuilder Chris-Craft unveils 133 kWh electric boat concept at Miami Boat Show

Veteran boatbuilder Chris-Craft kicked off this year’s Miami International Boat Show by unveiling its first-ever all-electric boat concept. The Launch 25 GTe is a fully-operational electric boat concept that will be used for testing as the company looks to refine a commercialized product for the marine market.

Chris-Craft markets itself as “America’s boatbuilder,” and for good reason. The company has been manufacturing marine vessels since 1874. The Sarasota, Florida-based boatbuilder currently operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries ($WGO), which is working to deliver all-electric lifestyle vehicles of its own.

Chris-Craft’s 2023 outboard motorboat collection includes the Launch, Launch GT, Calypso, and the Catalina. However, that lineup may soon have an all-electric offering as Chris-Craft kicked off its potential entry into a growing segment with an electric version of the Launch GT today. Check it out.

The 25 GTe docked / Credit: Chris-Craft







Introducing the Launch 25 GTe electric boat from Chris-Craft

Chris-Craft unveiled the electric boat concept in front of a crowd at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show earlier today, explaining the vessel is already fully operational and includes a sterndrive configuration with an electric motor, plus a 133 kWh battery pack that replaces the engine and fuel systems.

The electric propulsion system, built in collaboration with EVOA Propulsion, currently produces 420 horsepower and can achieve a top speed of 50 mph. Its current run time is expected to be around two hours. Chris-Craft president, Stephen Heese, spoke to the company’s entry into electric boats:

The Chris-Craft brand has always been synonymous with the finest quality and craftsmanship in the industry, and today we unveil an all-electric concept boat that meets those same standards. The Launch 25 GTe is our exploration into the burgeoning electric boat space and our next step on a continuous journey of bringing innovation to the marine industry.

Chris-Craft shared that the all-electric Launch 25 GTe was built with the help of Winnebago’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG), which specializes in identifying, developing, and deploying new technologies across the parent company’s portfolio of marine and recreation vehicles. Winnebago Industries ATG vice president, Shailendra Singh, spoke to the future of electric Chris-Craft boats:

Our Advanced Technology Group is excited to partner with the Chris-Craft team to bring forward electric drive-train advances to an iconic brand. This is our first manifestation of an electric marine product under the Winnebago Industries portfolio, we look forward to making future advancements within our marine segment.

To reach the future advancements in marine electrification, Chris-Craft states it will use the Launch 25 GTe for testing to refine its design into a vessel for commercial production worthy of donning the company logo. We will follow Chris-Craft’s progress and get an up-close look at the electric boat this week in Miami, but in the meantime, check out the Launch 25 GTe announcement video below: