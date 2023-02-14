Zendure’s SuperBase 600M portable power station with 100W USB-C falls 33% to $399 in New Green Deals

Zendure’s latest SuperBase portable power stations are great for running your off-grid lifestyle. Whether that’s at home or on a campsite, the Zendure SuperBase 600M has a lot to offer at 33% off. Coming in at $399 from its normal $599 list price, you’ll find 100W USB-C, 1,000W dual AC plugs, and support for solar panel recharging here. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Run your off-grid lifestyle with ease

Zendure’s official Amazon storefront is offering $200 off its latest SuperBase portable power stations. Leading the way is the SuperBase 600M at $399 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $599, this saves 33% and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. Delivering 607Wh of capacity with the ability to output up to 1,000W of AC power, this portable battery is perfect for running your off-grid lifestyle. Whether you’re on a camping trip, trying to power a shed, or just need something to use in case of power outages, this is a great choice all around. For outputs, you’ll find two AC plugs, a 100W USB-C PD output, three 2.4A USB-A plugs, as well as DC in/out for charging. In fact, you can use the USB-C port, DC, or AC in order to recharge this portable power station, meaning it supports solar panels for a true off-grid experience.

Hover-1’s just-released Altai Pro electric motorbike now $500 off at new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 Electric Bicycle for $2,499.99 shipped. Typically fetching $3,000, you’re looking at only the second discount on this new release. Amounting to $500 in savings, this model just launched last fall and is now dropping to a new all-time low at $100 below our previous mention. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more of motocycle vibes with a rugged frame that houses the 750W electric motors. It can travel 55 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors. Head below for more.

Segway’s Ninebot D40X electric scooter has a built-in seat

Through February 20, Woot is offering a selection of Segway electric bikes and scooters on sale from $300 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Ninebot D40X KickScooter Plus Seat for $414.99. Down from its original rate of $850, which it still goes for direct from Segway, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to help you get around town this spring, the Ninebot D40X is a great replacement for your typical car when traveling shorter distances. With the ability to ride over 23 miles on a single charge, this electric scooter has a 350W motor and requires no gas or oil to function. Plus, the motor can propel it up to 18.6 MPH and there’s even a built-in seat for a more comfortable ride. On top of that, there’s three riding modes including eco, standard and sport which can all be selected with the LCD display. Then, you can connect the D40X to your smartphone over Bluetooth to Monitor riding status, data, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Zendure SuperBase 600M portable power station on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Zendure SuperBase 600M portable power station on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.