Segway’s refurb Ninebot D40X electric scooter with seat falls to $415 (Orig. $850) in New Green Deals

If you’ve been in the market for a new electric scooter to ride around town this spring on, we have you covered. Woot is running a sale on various models from Segway for the next week in refurbished condition with 90-day warranties. Leading the way is the Ninebot D40X electric scooter with a built-in seat at $415 from its typical $850 list price, which is 51% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to travel over 23 miles on a single charge at up to 18.6 MPH, this is a great way to travel around the city this spring without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Segway’s Ninebot D40X electric scooter has a built-in seat

Through February 20, Woot is offering a selection of Segway electric bikes and scooters on sale from $300 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Ninebot D40X KickScooter Plus Seat for $414.99. Down from its original rate of $850, which it still goes for direct from Segway, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to help you get around town this spring, the Ninebot D40X is a great replacement for your typical car when traveling shorter distances. With the ability to ride over 23 miles on a single charge, this electric scooter has a 350W motor and requires no gas or oil to function. Plus, the motor can propel it up to 18.6 MPH and there’s even a built-in seat for a more comfortable ride. On top of that, there’s three riding modes including eco, standard and sport which can all be selected with the LCD display. Then, you can connect the D40X to your smartphone over Bluetooth to Monitor riding status, data, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Begin your off-grid journey with these solar panel

HQSTSolar (95% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $85, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. Designed to help you start your off-grid journey, this 100W solar panel has the ability to output up to 500Wh per day with five hours of sunlight. You can pair multiple panels together for more power, should the need arise. Each panel can withstand winds of up to 2400Pa and snow up to 5400Pa as well, and they have an IP65 water-resistance rating so you can leave them outdoors without worrying about any damage coming. Plus, HQST pre-drills the panels for easier mounting whether you’re using Z-brackets, pole mounts, or tilt mounts. So, if you’re looking to finally start a off-grid journey, then these solar panels are perfect for the job.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $160 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $159.75 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $30 in savings as well as the status of being the second-best discount yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

