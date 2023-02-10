Podcast: new Cybertruck picture, Tesla Master Plan Part 3, Lexus EV, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the Tesla Cybertruck Beta, Tesla Master Plan Part 3, new Lexus EV and more.
- Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new front-end and monstrous wiper
- Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
- Tesla adjusts pricing again, Model Y goes up, Model 3 goes down
- Tesla’s record performance in California helps push EV market share to 17%
- Tesla will unveil its “Master Plan Part 3” at “Investor Day” on March 1
- Tesla cut the price of its electric cars in half over five years, and it might do it again
- Tesla Powerwall owners made up to $500 in the first year of the virtual power plant
- Mercedes-Benz unveils new eSprinter electric van – now with a real range
- This electric pickup render is worth $125 million?
- Lucid Motors (LCID) announces limited $7,500 credit for Air EV purchases
- First electric Lexus RZ 450e SUV arrives with a higher price than a Tesla Model Y
