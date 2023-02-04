Tesla adjusts pricing again, Model Y goes up, Model 3 goes down

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 4 2023 - 11:48 am PT
Tesla has again adjusted its electric vehicle prices, the third time in a month. This time, Model Y prices went up while Model 3 base price went down.

It’s been an eventful last few weeks for people tracking Tesla’s prices.

As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic cuts across its entire EV lineup with Model Y seeing the biggest cut of up to $13,000.

However, a few weeks later, the automaker adjusted the prices up on the Model Y by $500.

CEO Elon Musk indicated that more price increases might come as Tesla is adjusting to the demand the massive price cuts created.

Today, Tesla again adjusted prices on both Model Y and Model 3:

The Model Y Long Range, which is the base Model Y that is configurable on its website as Tesla has yet to offer custom orders for the Model Y AWD standard range produced at Gigafactory Texas, has seen a price increase by $1,500.

That’s a $2,000 increase since the price cut last month.

The Model Y Performance is now $1,000 more expensive – now starting at $57,990.

Tesla also adjusted Model 3 prices:

Interestingly, Model 3 prices were adjusted down again with the Model 3 RWD, Tesla’s cheapest vehicle, now starting at $43,490 – down $500.

Tesla is still not listing the price of the Model 3 Long Range or letting people order it. The automaker has previously said that the demand was too high on the vehicle – hence why it stopped taking orders.

However, we also know that Tesla is about to update the Model 3, which could explain the stop on new orders and the further price decrease as people might be reticent about placing a new order knowing that it might be updated soon.

Model 3 Performance is still the same price as it was before this latest price adjustment.

