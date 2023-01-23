Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels falls to $1,188 in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of the power going out for days on end, or going on multi-day off-grid camping trips and not being able to use things like a heated blanket, toaster, or even coffee makers, then it’s time to change that. Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with three 100W solar panels is up to the task as it can keep the 1,002Wh portable power station charged with nothing but the sun’s rays. Right now it’s on sale for $1,188, which is just $89 above our last mention though you get an extra solar panel this time around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 includes three solar panels

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Solar Generator 1000 for $1,188 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $1,398, today’s deal is just $89 above our last mention, but you get a third solar panel whereas our December sale on the Solar Generator 1000 only included two. Ready to keep your home or campsite going off-grid, this kit delivers everything you need to run. The portable power station is run by rechargeable batteries so you don’t have to use any gas or oil to use it. Its 1,002Wh capacity should be plenty to charge your laptop or smartphone thanks to its dual 100W USB-C PD ports and dual USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 outlets, run small appliances or other gear from the three 1,000W AC plugs, and more. Plus, the three 100W solar panels will allow you to recharge without having to plug back into the wall as well, meaning that for extended power outages or off-grid camping, this power station can stay going for days on end with ease. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Get started with solar by picking up Renogy’s 200W/30A kit at $244

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W 12V Solar Panel Kit for $244.44 shipped. Down from a $272 normal rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $5 of the best price that we’ve seen in the last six months. In fact, it’s only the second notable discount that we’ve seen in that timeframe. Delivering two 100W solar panels that can be connected in parallel, this kit is everything you need to get off the ground with a sun-powered home, shed, or even RV. In fact, the system can be expanded up to have four total panels connected in parallel for up to 400W. On top of the two panels themselves, you’ll also get a 30W PWM negative ground charge controller dubbed the Renogy Wanderer, which is a necessity if you’re hooking these panels up to batteries. Plus, Renogy backs the panels with a 25 year transferable power output warranty and a 1-year warranty on the rest of the kit. So, if you’re looking for a way to help offset rising energy costs, or just power an off-grid cabin, this is a great starting point.

BougeRV’s portable power station has all the outputs you could want

BougeRV’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 1,100Wh Portable Power Station for $599.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $900, today’s $300 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $51 of our last mention from December. Ready to power your off-grid shed, home, or RV, this portable power station has just about every outlet you’ll want. With 1,100Wh of capacity and a 1,200W sustained output, BougeRV’s portable power station can peak at 2,000W if necessary. There’s three 110V AC outlets, a 60W USB-C port, QuickCharge 3.0 alongside two more USB-A ports, dual DC plugs, and a 12V car charging port. This wide range of plugs makes it easy to use this power station to run a wide range of products in your shed, and even makes it ideal for situations where your power might go out.

