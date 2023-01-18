Get started with solar by picking up Renogy’s 200W/30A kit at $244 in New Green Deals

While most solar systems require you to find the individual components, Renogy has you covered with an all-inclusive 200W kit that includes two 100W panels and a 30A PWM negative ground charge controller. Normally $272, today we’re tracking this all-inclusive kit at $244, which is not only the second-best price in the past six months, but is only the second time we’ve seen it drop in that timeframe. So, if you’re looking to get started with solar, Renogy’s kit has you covered. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy’s 200W solar kit includes a 30A controller

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W 12V Solar Panel Kit for $244.44 shipped. Down from a $272 normal rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $5 of the best price that we’ve seen in the last six months. In fact, it’s only the second notable discount that we’ve seen in that timeframe. Delivering two 100W solar panels that can be connected in parallel, this kit is everything you need to get off the ground with a sun-powered home, shed, or even RV. In fact, the system can be expanded up to have four total panels connected in parallel for up to 400W. On top of the two panels themselves, you’ll also get a 30W PWM negative ground charge controller dubbed the Renogy Wanderer, which is a necessity if you’re hooking these panels up to batteries. Plus, Renogy backs the panels with a 25 year transferable power output warranty and a 1-year warranty on the rest of the kit. So, if you’re looking for a way to help offset rising energy costs, or just power an off-grid cabin, this is a great starting point.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower sees off-season discount to $349 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $399, this is one of the very first discounts to date at $50 off. We last saw it on sale back in August, with today’s offer marking the all-time low for only the second time. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. It might be winter and mowing your lawn is the last thing on your mind, but today’s markdown lets you get ready for spring with some notable savings attached and leave the gas and oil alternatives in the past.

Rachio’s popular sprinkler controller drops to $182 with off-season $68 discount

Amazon is now offering the Rachio R3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $181.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best Amazon discount to date at $68 off. This comes within $2 of the all-time low from last August and delivers as notable of an off-season discount as they come. This is also just a few dollars more than the 8-zone model. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your in-ground system. It can also be configured with up to 16 different zones depending on the size of your home’s setup. Then not only will you be able to call up Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected.

