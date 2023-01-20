Sun Joe’s 1,500 PSI electric pressure washer falls to new low of $85 in New Green Deals

Spring cleaning isn’t that far away, so now’s a great time to start figuring out how you’ll get rid of winter grime. One great way to clean your home after a long winter is with a pressure washer, and Sun Joe has you covered with a new all-time low on one of its newer models. Delivering up to 1,500 PSI and coming with three nozzles plus a foam cannon, the Sun Joe SPX1050 electric pressure washer is a solid buy at $85 on Amazon. This is a 22% discount from its normal going rate and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get reading for spring cleaning with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer

Amazon is now offering the Sun Joe SPX1050 1,500 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $85.04 shipped. Down from $109, today’s deal marks one of the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and also comes in at a new all-time low at 22% off. This electric pressure washer is a great way to prep for spring cleaning in a few months. It’ll replace your old gas-powered pressure washer and comes with everything you need to get started if this is the first time you’ve picked one up. The 10.5A motor can output up to 1,500 PSI at up to 1.58GPM with the nozzle wide open. There’s an 11.8 ounce foam cannon included with your purchase alongside three other nozzles, ensuring you have everything needed to clean as son as Sun Joe’s pressure washer arrives. The three nozzles include 0, 25, and 40 degree options giving you a wide range of abilities. Plus, it’s all gas- and oil-free making it a more eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered models.

BougeRV’s portable power station has all the outputs you could want

BougeRV’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 1,100Wh Portable Power Station for $599.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $900, today’s $300 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and comes within $51 of our last mention from December. Ready to power your off-grid shed, home, or RV, this portable power station has just about every outlet you’ll want. With 1,100Wh of capacity and a 1,200W sustained output, BougeRV’s portable power station can peak at 2,000W if necessary. There’s three 110V AC outlets, a 60W USB-C port, QuickCharge 3.0 alongside two more USB-A ports, dual DC plugs, and a 12V car charging port. This wide range of plugs makes it easy to use this power station to run a wide range of products in your shed, and even makes it ideal for situations where your power might go out.

Get started with solar by picking up Renogy’s 200W/30A kit at $244

Amazon is offering the Renogy 200W 12V Solar Panel Kit for $244.44 shipped. Down from a $272 normal rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $5 of the best price that we’ve seen in the last six months. In fact, it’s only the second notable discount that we’ve seen in that timeframe. Delivering two 100W solar panels that can be connected in parallel, this kit is everything you need to get off the ground with a sun-powered home, shed, or even RV. In fact, the system can be expanded up to have four total panels connected in parallel for up to 400W. On top of the two panels themselves, you’ll also get a 30W PWM negative ground charge controller dubbed the Renogy Wanderer, which is a necessity if you’re hooking these panels up to batteries. Plus, Renogy backs the panels with a 25 year transferable power output warranty and a 1-year warranty on the rest of the kit. So, if you’re looking for a way to help offset rising energy costs, or just power an off-grid cabin, this is a great starting point.

