Hertz just launched a major EV rollout program for US cities

Hertz is rolling out its EV fleet to cities across the US in a program called Hertz Electrifies, and it’s kicking off in Denver.

Hertz Electrifies

In a new public-private partnership, the car rental giant will bring its EV fleet to US cities, and it’s also going to expand its fleets with Tesla, Polestar, and GM models. Hertz is also going to support the buildout of EV charging infrastructure.

The company also says it will create educational and training opportunities and engage with local organizations to extend electrification to underserved communities.

Apart from Denver, the company does not say in which US cities, or how many, the Hertz Electrifies program will be launched.

The program is launching first in Denver in partnership with Mayor Michael B. Hancock. Here’s how it’s going to play out for the Mile High City:

Hertz is going to bring up to 5,200 rental EVs to Denver for availability to Hertz customers and rideshare drivers.

It will install both Level 2 and fast chargers at Denver International Airport and at Hertz locations (but it doesn’t say how many).

The company will partner with BP Pulse to install public EV chargers in city neighborhoods.

It will share telematics from Hertz’s connected cars to inform public EV charging infrastructure planning.

It will offer summer job opportunities through the Denver Youth Employment Program.

Hertz will provide EVs, tools, and training to Montbello Career and Technical High School for students who are enrolled in its auto certificate program.

Denver’s Mayor Hancock said:

Our goal is to reduce Denver’s carbon emissions 80% by 2050, and expanding the use and availability of electric vehicles will play a major role in helping us achieve that goal. This partnership with Hertz will provide invaluable data about where we need charging infrastructure the most, as well as provide new opportunities with this new technology to create good-paying jobs for our current and future workforce.

Electrek’s Take

This is a fantastic initiative to help speed up the shift to electric vehicles in the US, and we look forward to seeing how many and which cities Hertz rolls out this program to next.

Perhaps Hertz might want to consider engaging with smaller cities and rural areas as well, where EV infrastructure is sorely needed. For example, we have a lot of EV drivers here in rural Vermont, and we need a lot more public EV chargers.

Read more: Hertz places massive order of 175,000 electric vehicles with GM

Photo: Hertz

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.