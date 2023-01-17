Schneider debuts its first eCascadia electric semi truck

Logistics and trucking company company Schneider has received its first eCascadia battery electric semi truck – and its plan is to build one of the largest electric truck fleets in North America.

Schneider’s eCascadia electric semi truck

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company has received the first of almost 100 Freightliner eCascadias from Daimler Truck North America.

The eCascadias will join Schneider’s Southern California intermodal operations, and Schneider will build 16 EV charging stations to power the electric trucks. The company expects that all of its eCascadia trucks will be fully operational by the end of 2023.

The eCascadia semi has two battery capacity offerings. The 438 kWh battery provides a driving range of 230 miles on the 4×2 configuration or 220 miles on the 6×4 configuration. The 291 kWh battery provides a range of 155 miles on the 4×2 configuration. Freightliner states on its website that the eCascadia can charge from 0-80% in as little as 90 minutes.

Schneider says that its eCascadia fleet will have the potential to avoid over 81,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per day. Annually, that’s equivalent to removing 2,400 gas cars from the road.

Schneider has set a goal to reduce CO2 per-mile emissions by 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035. It says it’s reduced its per-mile emissions by 5% to date.

Electrek’s Take

This is pretty cool news, but let’s put that 100 battery electric truck number into perspective.

Schneider says on its website that it has “approximately 9,000 company tractors” and “approximately 36,700 company trailers.” So it’s going to have to retire a whole lot of gas trucks in order to achieve its 60% by 2035 goal. So, let’s hope it delivers on that “largest battery electric truck fleets in North America” plan.

Photo: Schneider

