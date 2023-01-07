Quick Charge Podcast: January 7, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) slashes prices in China, raising demand concerns
- Tesla (TSLA) sales dropped in China, but production now resumes
- Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
- Tesla finally breaks and offers round steering wheel on Model S/X
- Tesla starts offering $700 round wheel retrofit for people with yoke steering wheels
- Tesla Semi spotted being towed, raising concerns, but let’s calm down
- Tesla mobile Supercharger with Megapack caught on fire
- Ford finds unique knob control solution for Mach-E in new OTA update
- Watch a Chevy Silverado EV attempt to tow a 7,700 lb RV [Video]
- Ram Trucks reveals Ram Revolution Concept, its first electric pickup
- Lightyear 2 waitlist goes live, 500+ mile range solar EV priced below $40K for US customers
- Sony and Honda will sell their electric car, ‘AFEELA,’ in 2026
