Tesla mobile Supercharger with Megapack caught on fire

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 4 2023 - 3:11 pm PT
8 Comments
Tesla Mobile Supercharger fire

A Tesla Megapack used on a mobile Supercharger caught on fire and completely burned down in Baker, California.

We previously reported on this contraption that Tesla sometimes brings to busy Supercharger stations.

It’s a trailer fitted with a Megapack, Tesla’s biggest stationary energy storage system, and a bunch of Superchargers.

The result is a mobile Supercharger station that Tesla can bring to Supercharger stations when more capacity is needed – especially during holidays.

That’s exactly what Tesla did at its Baker, California, Supercharger station for people traveling for the New Year, but the mobile Supercharger caught on fire on January first, according to Tesla drivers stopping by the station.

Plugshare user Jonathan posted “currently on fire!!!” on the station’s page on Sunday, and another user shared this picture:

It shows a Tesla Megapack on the mobile Supercharger trailer completely burned.

The Tesla commercial inverters on the left and the Supercharger stalls on the right appear to be untouched.

Half of the Supercharger stalls at the Supercharger station, which has 40 stalls, were apparently still usable later on January 1, according to another Plugshare user.

It’s not clear what happened. We reached out to the local fire department for a comment and will update if we get an answer. Tesla doesn’t have a press relations department in the United States anymore to ask those kinds of questions.

This is the second known Tesla Megapack to have caught on fire. In September 2022, we reported on a Megapack catching on fire at a giant energy storage project in Monterrey, California.

Tesla has deployed thousands of Megapacks around the world since the company launched the product back in 2019.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger