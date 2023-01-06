Ford finds unique knob control solution for Mach-E in new OTA update

Ford is bringing back knob controls in its latest over-the-air (OTA) update for Mustang Mach-E drivers with a unique solution allowing the volume knob to be used to control other features.

As the auto industry enters a new (electric) era, Ford has embraced the movement, transitioning several of its top-selling brands, like the F-150 and Mustang, into EVs.

Ford hit the ground running as demand for zero-emission electric vehicles grew, revealing the Mustang Mach-E in 2019, a five-seat compact SUV (CUV).

Over the past few years, the Mach-E has built steady momentum, undergoing several updates and refreshes. In fact, Ford produced its 150,000th Mach-E at the end of November 2022.

The Mustang Mach-E has become one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the US and continues to improve via OTA updates. Ford’s latest “Power Up 4.1.2” software upgrade includes several new features, including allowing the existing volume knob to be used to control HVAC features.

Although Ford cannot deliver additional physical knobs through the air, it did its best to accommodate those that miss the physical turning controls.

To use the new function, Mach-E owners can tap the temperature, fan, or heated seat screen control once, enabling control when turning the volume knob. Mike Levine, Ford’s North American Product Communications director, reposted the new update on his Twitter.

Look at all of these awesome Power-Up OTA updates!! 🧠💪 https://t.co/ymXacBImmk — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) January 4, 2023 Mike Levine Twitter

Other new features from the update include a new modern design for its “SYNC 4A” infotainment system, making it simple for drivers to find their favorite settings and controls. The home screen received simple adjustments for improved navigation, the status bar features new icons, and settings and controls are consolidated.

In addition, Ford added a two-player Bridge Battle computer strategy game and Parking Lot puzzle for entertainment.

Electrek’s Take

Although the new Mach-E knob control update sounds like a good idea, it could take some time for users to adjust. You wouldn’t want to crank the volume, thinking it’s the heat.

At the same time, it shows Ford is zeroing in on its customers and listening to what they want from their vehicles. Overall, online feedback seems to be positive on the new Mach-E OTA update. Ford says its Power Up software updates are designed to improve the vehicle over time, and that’s exactly what they are doing.